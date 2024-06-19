ADVERTISEMENT
"A brazen assault on democracy' - Fubara faulted over LG chairmen saga

Segun Adeyemi

After the legislative approval, Governor Fubara inaugurated the new local government chairman at the State House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, June 19.

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Recall that Pulse reported earlier that Governor Fubara instructed the local council bosses to vacate their seats due to the expiration of their tenures.

The governor revealed that the decision was necessary as stipulated in the constitution's statutory provision.

Reacting to this development, Democracy Watch Network (DWN) condemned Governor Fubara's actions and described it as a brazen assault on democracy, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

Recall that some youths loyal to the governor stormed some local government headquarters on Tuesday after Governor Fubara's address to evict elected LG officials and destroy government properties.

In a statement signed by Mr Godfrey Titus, the group said Fubara's behaviour is unacceptable and sets a dangerous precedent for the erosion of democratic norms in Nigeria.

Titus alleged that Fubara has again shown his knack for violence, adding that the latest incident is a stark reminder of his disregard for human life and democratic principles.

The group urged the Federal Government and relevant authorities to take swift action and ensure the restoration of peace and order in Rivers State until the court rules on the matter.

"The Democracy Watch Network (DWN) vehemently condemns the actions of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who deployed thugs to forcibly remove Local Government Chairmen from office mere hours after their tenure expired.

"This brazen assault on democracy has resulted in the tragic loss of two lives and a complete breakdown of law and order in the state. Governor Fubara's actions are a gross violation of the rule of law and a blatant disregard for the democratic process," the statement said.

However, the governor released and submitted the list of 23 new nominees for the vacant seats to the Rivers State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

After the legislative approval, Governor Fubara inaugurated the new local government chairman at the State House in Port Harcourt.

"A brazen assault on democracy' - Fubara faulted over LG chairmen saga

