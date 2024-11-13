Ex-Delta Gov Ifeanyi Okowa opens up after EFCC detention

Former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has denied any fraudulent activity following his detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement issued by his media aide, Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa emphasised that the EFCC has failed to establish any evidence of wrongdoing against him.

The PDP chieftain addressed the recent allegations surrounding the alleged diversion of ₦1.3 trillion from oil derivation funds, dismissing them as "ludicrous" and "outlandish."

Okowa clarified that he had voluntarily reported to the EFCC office in Port Harcourt to clear his name and answer any questions regarding petitions filed by "disgruntled elements."

He stated, “The EFCC has not established any case against Dr. Okowa,” and reiterated that the accusations were based on unsubstantiated claims made by individuals with "malicious, myopic, and prejudiced" motives.

He further stated that these same allegations had been previously raised during his tenure as governor.

The former governor also refuted the accusation of misappropriating state resources, which allegedly included acquiring an 80% stake in Premium Trust Bank, and diverting funds for the construction of housing estates in Asaba and Abuja, as well as two hotels.

Okowa reiterated his commitment to transparency and his belief in the integrity of his actions while in office.