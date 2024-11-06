Okowa's EFCC arrest sparks call for Wike, G-5 governors' probe

Timi Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), praised the EFCC’s action but called for an expanded investigation to include other former governors with outstanding corruption allegations, particularly the G-5 governors.

“While we commend the EFCC’s move against Okowa, it must avoid selective justice,” Frank asserted in a statement released from Abuja.

Okowa, who was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election, allegedly misappropriated ₦1.3 trillion in Delta State derivation funds.

However, Frank cautioned against political targeting, especially since Okowa belongs to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The G-5 governors, who were supportive of President Tinubu during the last election despite their PDP affiliations, include former governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Frank argued, “Nigerians are aware of the numerous petitions filed against these individuals. Wike, for example, has no immunity and must not be shielded by political alliances.”

Call for Matawalle's probe

The APC stalwart also pointed to the alleged corruption cases against current government officials, including Works Minister David Umahi and Defence Minister of State Mohammed Bello Matawale.

“The EFCC must demonstrate impartiality by investigating all officials with pending petitions,” he added.

Calling on the EFCC to uphold integrity and rule of law, Frank warned of potential international ramifications.

“If these investigations are limited to selective targets, we may involve the UK and US partners, impacting future cooperation,” he said.