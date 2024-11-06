ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Okowa's EFCC arrest sparks call for Wike, G-5 governors' probe

Segun Adeyemi

Frank’s plea for impartiality underscores a wider demand for equitable justice, advocating that anti-corruption efforts transcend political affiliations for public trust restoration.

Ex Governors; Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu and Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde. [X, formerly Twitter]
Ex Governors; Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu and Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

Timi Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), praised the EFCC’s action but called for an expanded investigation to include other former governors with outstanding corruption allegations, particularly the G-5 governors.

“While we commend the EFCC’s move against Okowa, it must avoid selective justice,” Frank asserted in a statement released from Abuja.

Okowa, who was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election, allegedly misappropriated ₦1.3 trillion in Delta State derivation funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Frank cautioned against political targeting, especially since Okowa belongs to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The G-5 governors, who were supportive of President Tinubu during the last election despite their PDP affiliations, include former governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Frank argued, “Nigerians are aware of the numerous petitions filed against these individuals. Wike, for example, has no immunity and must not be shielded by political alliances.”

Bello Matawalle [Facebook]
Bello Matawalle [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The APC stalwart also pointed to the alleged corruption cases against current government officials, including Works Minister David Umahi and Defence Minister of State Mohammed Bello Matawale.

“The EFCC must demonstrate impartiality by investigating all officials with pending petitions,” he added.

Calling on the EFCC to uphold integrity and rule of law, Frank warned of potential international ramifications.

“If these investigations are limited to selective targets, we may involve the UK and US partners, impacting future cooperation,” he said.

Frank’s plea for impartiality underscores a wider demand for equitable justice, advocating that anti-corruption efforts transcend political affiliations for public trust restoration.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

76 detained Kano minors return home on Max aircraft, receive medical care

76 detained Kano minors return home on Max aircraft, receive medical care

Gov Yusuf claims he was unaware of minors' detention until court appearance

Gov Yusuf claims he was unaware of minors' detention until court appearance

Okowa's EFCC arrest sparks call for Wike, G-5 governors' probe

Okowa's EFCC arrest sparks call for Wike, G-5 governors' probe

Sanwo-Olu wants to create Nov-Dec festival calendar to boost Nigeria's good image

Sanwo-Olu wants to create Nov-Dec festival calendar to boost Nigeria's good image

Group warns new Humanitarian Minister to avoid mistakes that led to Betta Edu's exit

Group warns new Humanitarian Minister to avoid mistakes that led to Betta Edu's exit

BREAKING: Presidency confirms death of Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja

BREAKING: Presidency confirms death of Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja

US Election: Donald Trump edges closer to historic White House return

US Election: Donald Trump edges closer to historic White House return

Ex-Delta Gov Ifeanyi Okowa spends second night in EFCC custody

Ex-Delta Gov Ifeanyi Okowa spends second night in EFCC custody

Trump or Harris? How US presidential elections could affect African countries

Trump or Harris? How US presidential elections could affect African countries

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Dr Betta Edu and Professor Nentawe Yilwada. [Facebook]

Yilwatda: Tinubu's appointment of Betta Edu's replacement sparks fresh reaction

House of Reps [Facebook]

[VIDEO] House Of Reps member dumps PDP for APC

Olori-Onikepo-Akande

Olori Akande helped me adapt to role as Lagos Governor’s wife in 1999 - First Lady

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

Court stops CBN monthly allocations to Rivers Govt over Fubara's budget violations