ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

BREAKING: Ex-Delta gov Ifeanyi Okowa arrested over alleged ₦1.3 trillion fraud

Segun Adeyemi

In addition to the ₦1.3 trillion diversion claim, Okowa is also under investigation for the alleged misappropriation of ₦40 billion

Former Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa was reportedly arrested in Port Harcourt by operatives of the EFCC. [Facebook]
Former Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa was reportedly arrested in Port Harcourt by operatives of the EFCC. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Okowa, who led Delta from 2015 to 2023, is accused of misusing funds from the 13 percent derivation fund, intended for states with oil production.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that Okowa's arrest occurred when he voluntarily reported to the EFCC’s Port Harcourt office, responding to an invitation regarding the alleged mismanagement.

"The funds in question were earmarked for development in oil-rich states, but they appear to have been misappropriated over the years," a source informed TheCable.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the ₦1.3 trillion diversion claim, Okowa is also under investigation for the alleged misappropriation of ₦40 billion.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests accountant general, disrupts government payments

This substantial sum was reportedly used to acquire shares in UTM Floating Liquefied Natural Gas, an ambitious facility currently under development by UTM Offshore Limited in Akwa Ibom.

Further, EFCC sources indicated that Okowa is suspected of using public funds to purchase estates in Abuja and Asaba, the Delta State capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: EFCC recovers ₦248bn, $105m, secures 3455 convictions in 1 year

“There are considerable assets tied to these funds, including properties in major cities that seem unaccounted for,” stated an insider.

Currently held at the EFCC facility in Port Harcourt, Okowa's case adds to the growing scrutiny of financial conduct among former state governors, with potential implications for transparency in governance. His successor, Sheriff Oborevwori, took office earlier this year.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Ex-Delta gov Ifeanyi Okowa arrested over alleged ₦1.3 trillion fraud

BREAKING: Ex-Delta gov Ifeanyi Okowa arrested over alleged ₦1.3 trillion fraud

Political tension in Kano as Gov Yusuf rebels against Kwankwaso's Kwankwasiyya

Political tension in Kano as Gov Yusuf rebels against Kwankwaso's Kwankwasiyya

'You can't unite your party': Presidency lambasts Atiku over criticism of Tinubu

'You can't unite your party': Presidency lambasts Atiku over criticism of Tinubu

Nigerians ditch eggs' nutritional value due to high costs, call on Govt to intervene

Nigerians ditch eggs' nutritional value due to high costs, call on Govt to intervene

APC faction urges Tinubu's action as Badaru faces anti-party allegations

APC faction urges Tinubu's action as Badaru faces anti-party allegations

Human Rights Radio shuts down in protest against FG's arrest of minors

Human Rights Radio shuts down in protest against FG's arrest of minors

Court orders arrest of Dana Air MD for missing hearing in ₦1.3bn fraud case

Court orders arrest of Dana Air MD for missing hearing in ₦1.3bn fraud case

President Bola Tinubu swears in 7 new ministers

President Bola Tinubu swears in 7 new ministers

PHOTOS: Mass protest hits NNPC towers amid fuel crisis

PHOTOS: Mass protest hits NNPC towers amid fuel crisis

Pulse Sports

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Monday Okpebholo and Gov. Godwin Obaseki

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

L-R: SDP Benson Akingboye and APC's Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State. [Facebook]

Ondo Poll: APC faction declares for SDP's Akingboye against Aiyedatiwa

Phone charging spots record high patronage in Jos amid blackout

Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs

President Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike [Ripples Nigeria]

Excited Wike announces Tinubu's approval of ₦10bn for Youth Empowerment in FCT