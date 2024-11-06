ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Ex-Delta Gov Ifeanyi Okowa spends second night in EFCC custody

Segun Adeyemi

Sources within the EFCC highlighted the seriousness of the allegations, noting that the former governor remains in detention due to the weight of evidence under review.

Former Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa was reportedly arrested in Port Harcourt by operatives of the EFCC. [Facebook]
Former Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa was reportedly arrested in Port Harcourt by operatives of the EFCC. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Okowa, who was the running mate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 elections, reportedly presented himself to the EFCC’s Port Harcourt office on Monday, November 4, following a summons from the anti-graft agency.

Investigators allege that during his time in office, Okowa was involved in the diversion of approximately ₦1.3 trillion in public funds.

One investigator stated, “He was also accused of failing to render accounts of the funds as well as another ₦40 billion he allegedly claimed he used to acquire shares in UTM Floating Liquefied Natural Gas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, reports suggest that Okowa allocated an additional ₦40 billion to purchase an 8% equity stake in a major Nigerian bank, intended to support the establishment of an offshore liquefied natural gas project.

READ ALSO: EFCC recovers ₦248bn, $105m, secures 3455 convictions in 1 year

However, the funds were reportedly diverted toward personal real estate acquisitions in Abuja and Asaba, Delta State.

Sources within the EFCC highlighted the seriousness of the allegations, noting that the former governor remains in detention due to the weight of evidence under review.

“We are still keeping him; the investigation is ongoing. Earlier, he was confronted with some of the allegations against him. We want him to respond to the allegations,” a source shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the investigation unfolds, Okowa’s detainment signals heightened scrutiny of former public officials in high-profile corruption probes by the EFCC.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

76 detained Kano minors return home on Max aircraft, receive medical care

76 detained Kano minors return home on Max aircraft, receive medical care

Gov Yusuf claims he was unaware of minors' detention until court appearance

Gov Yusuf claims he was unaware of minors' detention until court appearance

Okowa's EFCC arrest sparks call for Wike, G-5 governors' probe

Okowa's EFCC arrest sparks call for Wike, G-5 governors' probe

Sanwo-Olu wants to create Nov-Dec festival calendar to boost Nigeria's good image

Sanwo-Olu wants to create Nov-Dec festival calendar to boost Nigeria's good image

Group warns new Humanitarian Minister to avoid mistakes that led to Betta Edu's exit

Group warns new Humanitarian Minister to avoid mistakes that led to Betta Edu's exit

BREAKING: Presidency confirms death of Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja

BREAKING: Presidency confirms death of Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja

US Election: Donald Trump edges closer to historic White House return

US Election: Donald Trump edges closer to historic White House return

Ex-Delta Gov Ifeanyi Okowa spends second night in EFCC custody

Ex-Delta Gov Ifeanyi Okowa spends second night in EFCC custody

Trump or Harris? How US presidential elections could affect African countries

Trump or Harris? How US presidential elections could affect African countries

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Dr Betta Edu and Professor Nentawe Yilwada. [Facebook]

Yilwatda: Tinubu's appointment of Betta Edu's replacement sparks fresh reaction

House of Reps [Facebook]

[VIDEO] House Of Reps member dumps PDP for APC

Olori-Onikepo-Akande

Olori Akande helped me adapt to role as Lagos Governor’s wife in 1999 - First Lady

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

Court stops CBN monthly allocations to Rivers Govt over Fubara's budget violations