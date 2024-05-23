ADVERTISEMENT
FG launches information portal ahead of Tinubu's 1 year in office

Segun Adeyemi

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, said the president is focused on improving the quality of life for the people of Nigeria.

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]
This portal is now the official digital gateway for comprehensive information about Nigeria.

The relaunch took place during the start of the Ministerial Sectoral Briefings, which marked the first anniversary of the Tinubu Administration.

Minister Idris mentioned that the president is focused on improving the quality of life for the people of Nigeria.

He said: “We use this opportunity to launch the Nigerian National Information Portal. Of course, it was in existence before but it has been so badly managed that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has resuscitated this new portal.

“It is a gateway to all the information you require to know about this government, about Nigeria, our people, and our cultures. So, join me in clapping for Nigeria for having this relaunched new National Information Portal.”

Idris stated that the president has begun establishing a solid and lasting foundation to improve the lives of the Nigerian people.

He said: “Landmark initiatives like the Consumer Credit Corporation, the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, the 200 Billion Naira Presidential Grant and Loan Scheme, our Agriculture and Food Security efforts (including the launch of Dry Season Farming, and massive fertilizer distribution), the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund(RHIDF), Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme, our reform efforts in the Electricity Sector, and in the area of Taxes and Fiscal Policy, and the negotiations for a befitting new National Minimum Wage – are some of the many policies and programs that will directly touch and improve the lives and livelihoods of tens of millions of Nigerians.”

He also affirmed the president’s dedication to significantly reducing the cost of living and conducting business in Nigeria.

This will be achieved by increasing Nigerians’ disposable incomes, attracting more investments from local and international sources, and improving the nation’s infrastructure.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

