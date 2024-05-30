ADVERTISEMENT
Minimum wage: FG, Labour, others to begin fresh negotiation today

Segun Adeyemi

For several months, labour unions and the Federal Government have been negotiating a new minimum wage, with labour setting a deadline of May 31.

NLC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]
The invitation letter, signed by the Committee's Secretary, Ekpo Nta, was addressed to the Presidents of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

This upcoming meeting will be the seventh in the series as the committee continues its efforts to determine the new minimum wage.

The final meeting on Tuesday ended in a stalemate as the Organised Labour turned down the Federal Government's offer of ₦60,000.

Labour representatives on the committee have revised their demands, initially requesting ₦497,000, then lowering it to ₦494,000.

Originally, labour demanded a ₦615,000 minimum wage but has since reduced it twice, now to ₦494,000.

The government and the Organised Private Sector had initially proposed ₦48,000 and ₦54,000, which were also rejected by labour.

