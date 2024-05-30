Minimum wage: FG, Labour, others to begin fresh negotiation today

The invitation letter, signed by the Committee's Secretary, Ekpo Nta, was addressed to the Presidents of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

This upcoming meeting will be the seventh in the series as the committee continues its efforts to determine the new minimum wage.

The final meeting on Tuesday ended in a stalemate as the Organised Labour turned down the Federal Government's offer of ₦60,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour representatives on the committee have revised their demands, initially requesting ₦497,000, then lowering it to ₦494,000.

For several months, labour unions and the Federal Government have been negotiating a new minimum wage, with labour setting a deadline of May 31.

Originally, labour demanded a ₦615,000 minimum wage but has since reduced it twice, now to ₦494,000.