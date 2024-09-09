ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FG denies plans to raise VAT amid economic concerns

Segun Adeyemi

The FIRS, which operates under the Federal Ministry of Finance, is responsible for tax collection on behalf of the Nigerian government and ensures compliance with relevant tax laws.

Wale Edun, Nigeria's finance minister, during a Bloomberg Television interview on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. [Getty Images/Bloomberg]
Wale Edun, Nigeria's finance minister, during a Bloomberg Television interview on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. [Getty Images/Bloomberg]

Recommended articles

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, categorically denied these claims in a statement on Monday, September 9.

Edun emphasised that the current VAT rate of 7.5% remains unchanged and is in line with existing tax laws.

"The current VAT rate is 7.5%, and this is what the government is charging on a spectrum of goods and services to which the tax is applicable," Edun stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that neither the Federal Government nor its agencies would act against stipulated laws.

The Minister outlined the structure of the tax system, describing it as standing on a "tripod" of tax policy, laws, and administration.

READ ALSO: Bill Gates blames Nigeria’s struggles on low tax collection

He highlighted that the government is focused on using fiscal policy to promote sustainable economic growth and reduce poverty rather than creating hardship for Nigerians, as some reports suggest.

Addressing concerns over the purported VAT hike, Edun said, "The imputation in some media reports wrongly conveys the impression that the government is out to make life difficult for Nigerians. That is not correct."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to this clarification, Edun pointed out that the Federal Government recently suspended import duties, tariffs, and taxes on essential food items like rice, wheat, and beans to alleviate economic pressure on citizens and businesses.

"For emphasis, as of today, VAT remains 7.5%, and that is what will be charged on all VAT-able goods and services," he concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Prophet Fufeyin replies NAFDAC in ongoing miracle product probe

Prophet Fufeyin replies NAFDAC in ongoing miracle product probe

Niger Governor describes tanker explosion that killed 48 people as devastating

Niger Governor describes tanker explosion that killed 48 people as devastating

FG denies plans to raise VAT amid economic concerns

FG denies plans to raise VAT amid economic concerns

Joe Igbokwe begs Tinubu to lower electricity tariff after spending ₦20k in a day

Joe Igbokwe begs Tinubu to lower electricity tariff after spending ₦20k in a day

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms, rains nationwide for 3 days from Monday

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms, rains nationwide for 3 days from Monday

Soldiers free to voluntarily retire - Nigerian Army reacts to 'mass resignation'

Soldiers free to voluntarily retire - Nigerian Army reacts to 'mass resignation'

Rising cost of living worries parents as schools resume

Rising cost of living worries parents as schools resume

Abuja poultry owner laments as govt destroys ₦150m investment, 5,000 birds dead

Abuja poultry owner laments as govt destroys ₦150m investment, 5,000 birds dead

Benue communities sign peace accord to resolve long-standing conflicts

Benue communities sign peace accord to resolve long-standing conflicts

Pulse Sports

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians have been grappling with fuel scarcity for over a month. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity set to worsen as NNPCL admits $6bn debt to petrol suppliers

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar [Facebook]

JAMB exposes 21 applicants using forged results

The Nigerian government wrote the Canadian government to arrest and prosecute Ms. Amaka Sunnberger for her dangerous rhetoric. [Getty Images/X]

Toronto police arrest Nigerian-Canadian woman over genocide threat allegations

Trained female tiger handler attacked by tiger at Australian amusement park [AP7AM]

Trained female tiger handler attacked by tiger at Australian amusement park