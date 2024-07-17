Scandal rocks Edo - LG chairman impeached over ₦1.7bn budget padding

This decision followed a vote of no confidence during a council session on Tuesday.

Godwin Uwadiae Edigin, the Leader of the House and Councillor for Ward 3, led the impeachment session.

Following the roll call, Councillor for Ward 2, Rt. Hon. Stella Ogida initiated the motion for a no-confidence vote, accusing the chairman of gross misconduct.

"This is the 10th month since our inauguration, and we, the Councillors of Egor Legislative Arm, do not have our offices. We have also uncovered the padding of the council's supplementary budget to the tune of ₦1.7 billion.

"The Chairman did not involve the councillors in the preparation and approval the council's supplementary budget. After reviewing these actions and many other acts of gross misconduct, I want to pass a vote of no confidence on the chairman," Ogida said.

According to Channels TV, Hon. Ambassador Elliot Inneh, Councillor representing Ward 9, who seconded the motion, said, "We have tried to reach out to the Honourable Chairman to no avail. Before us today, we have budget proposal amounting to N6.054bn that was passed through this hallowed chambers.

"To our greatest surprise, we found out that the Chairman, in connivance with erstwhile Leader of the House, went behind our back and padded the budget to the tune of N7.896bn."