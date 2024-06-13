VIDEO: 'You're the father of protest, release EndSARS protesters' - Shehu Sani tells Tinubu

The former Kaduna Central lawmaker made this appeal at the Democracy Day dinner held at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12.

Senator Sani likened the EndSARS protesters to President Tinubu, whom he described as the father of protest.

He said, "Mr President, there are some people who are in detention as a result of the EndSARS protest. They were young people who were protesting for justice, for freedom and for democracy.

"Any young protester in Nigeria today learned from you. Because you are the father of protest in Nigeria. Do something about it; give them freedom. You taught us; you funded us to stand up and fight. So they are your children and your grandchildren. Give them the pardon."

It will be recalled that in 2020, Nigerian youths organised street protests in agitation against police brutality and the country's conditions.

However, during the protests, several police stations, formations, and officers were harmed nationwide, resulting in multiple arrests.