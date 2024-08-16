Is Nigeria's $220m fine on Meta enough to end data privacy violations?

The landmark penalty signals Nigeria's determination to hold even the biggest players accountable in the digital space. But as the dust settles, a bigger question looms: Is the fine enough to make a tech titan like Meta rethink its data practices?

At first glance, $220 million might seem like a significant blow. For many companies, it would be a crippling financial setback. But for Meta, whose quarterly revenues are counted in billions, the penalty could be seen as little more than a slap on the wrist. With its deep pockets, Meta might treat this as just another cost of doing business—hardly a deterrent to future infractions.

This raises the issue of whether fines like this effectively ensure compliance with data privacy laws. While the sum may be record-breaking in Nigeria's regulatory history, it's a drop in the ocean for a company of Meta's size.

ADVERTISEMENT

The real test will be whether such penalties lead to tangible changes in how tech giants handle the data of millions of Nigerians—or if they're just viewed as the cost of crossing legal lines in emerging markets.

Call to action for accountability

Paradigm Initiative (PIN), a leading digital rights organisation in Nigeria, has voiced concerns over the implications of the fine and the broader issue of platform governance in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, August 15, Sani Suleiman, PIN's programme officer, emphasised the need for transparency in the collaboration between the Nigerian government and tech platforms like Meta.

"When the Nigerian government lifted Twitter's suspension, it claimed to have signed an agreement with the platform, but the details remain unknown to the Nigerian public," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Major concerns

The organisation also highlighted instances during the #EndBadGovernance protests where Meta was accused of suppressing content, making it difficult for Nigerians in the diaspora to follow developments.

"We know there's a clandestine collaboration between platforms and the government, including law enforcement, around content takedowns and moderation, which isn't clear to the Nigerian people," Suleiman added.

Pulse Nigeria

The organisation stresses the importance of ensuring that any regulatory actions prioritise the rights of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nigerians should not undermine the regulatory duty of respective agencies but continue to demand clarity, transparency, and accountability," he asserted.

Moreover, the FCCPC and other regulatory bodies were urged to justify the proportionality of fines and punishments imposed on platforms.

"Effective platform governance requires robust capacity. Regulators must develop the necessary skills and resources to hold platforms accountable, moving beyond a sole focus on fines. While fines are legitimate, they must be proportionate and reflect a genuine desire to ensure that the right is done," Suleiman argued.

Nigeria already regulating social media - but is it the right approach?

Speaking to Pulse Nigeria on social media regulation, Adeboye Adegoke, Senior Programmes Manager at Paradigm Initiative, said, "Nigeria is already regulating social media. The real conversation is about whether we are going about it the right way."

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that multiple initiatives exist, including the NITDA Code of Practice and efforts by APCON and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to regulate advertising and online video content.

"You cannot regulate social media by one instrument because there are different phases of social media," Adegoke explained, advocating for a more nuanced approach to governance rather than a standalone law.

Pop culture and its influence on Nigeria's cultural values via social media

When asked how social media has become a tool that has altered Nigeria's cultural norms and embraced the pop culture of the West, like gay rights and the movement for an LGBTQ community, Adegoke said, "Freedom of expression is about the right of everybody to express themselves. However, individuals should have the right to control the content they consume."

He acknowledged the challenge of enforcing age-appropriate content restrictions, noting that platforms like TikTok and Instagram often fail to prevent minors from accessing unsuitable content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adegoke also warned about the manipulative power of social media during elections, where targeted content can shape public opinion.

"A lot of us don't know that we're being manipulated during the electoral period," he said, stressing the need for more robust digital governance.