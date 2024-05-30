CSO lauds Tinubu, Tijani's impact on digital economy

The group also commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and Dr Aminu Maida for supporting the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda by creating a dynamic digital ecosystem, empowering entrepreneurs, and generating jobs for the country’s youth.

Furthermore, the group recognised the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for its significant achievements in regulating and advancing the telecommunications sector in Nigeria under Maida’s visionary leadership.

The GGA expressed these views during a press conference on Thursday, evaluating President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office.

In his speech, Comrade Mahmoud Abubakar, the convener, highlighted the Ministry’s remarkable growth and transformation, emphasising its strong commitment to leveraging technology for economic advancement.

“The Good Governance Advocates agree with the position of the Honourable Minister that digital literacy means something other than that you have become a technical talent.

“However, it gives you the foundation to choose that you also want to participate in the digital economy,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar noted that Maida has been steadfast in fostering an environment conducive to innovation, competition, and development, significantly boosting the nation’s economic and social progress.

“This is brilliant because digital literacy skills help individuals understand the importance of securing their online information and the potential cyber-attack risks. It also enables individuals to use tools to secure their digital assets.

