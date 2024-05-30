ADVERTISEMENT
CSO lauds Tinubu, Tijani's impact on digital economy

Segun Adeyemi

President Bola Tinubu's administration was credited with improving the digital spectrum in Nigeria and its impact on Nigerian youths.

The group also commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and Dr Aminu Maida for supporting the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda by creating a dynamic digital ecosystem, empowering entrepreneurs, and generating jobs for the country’s youth.

Furthermore, the group recognised the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for its significant achievements in regulating and advancing the telecommunications sector in Nigeria under Maida’s visionary leadership.

The GGA expressed these views during a press conference on Thursday, evaluating President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office.

In his speech, Comrade Mahmoud Abubakar, the convener, highlighted the Ministry’s remarkable growth and transformation, emphasising its strong commitment to leveraging technology for economic advancement.

“The Good Governance Advocates agree with the position of the Honourable Minister that digital literacy means something other than that you have become a technical talent.

“However, it gives you the foundation to choose that you also want to participate in the digital economy,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar noted that Maida has been steadfast in fostering an environment conducive to innovation, competition, and development, significantly boosting the nation’s economic and social progress.

“This is brilliant because digital literacy skills help individuals understand the importance of securing their online information and the potential cyber-attack risks. It also enables individuals to use tools to secure their digital assets.

“We must also admit that social media is integral to our lives today. Digital literacy skills are essential for using it safely and responsibly as they enable individuals to identify potential risks associated with social media, such as cyberbullying, identity theft, and phishing attacks. It also helps individuals to understand the importance of protecting their personal information on social media platforms.”

Segun Adeyemi

