University College Birmingham announces exciting opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education

"We are excited to welcome international students to University College Birmingham,” said Ikemesit Nkereuwem-Tim, International Recruitment Officer, University College Birmingham;

"Our institution provides a nurturing environment that encourages intellectual curiosity, talents built for the workspace, cultural exchange, and personal growth. We offer postgraduate and undergraduate entries, with many degrees accredited by University of Warwick with affordable tuition fees.”

University College Birmingham is the 2022 WhatUni University of the Year award winner, and 2023 WhatUni International winner (Gold), credit to their international outlook and won silver in the University of the Year category in the recently concluded 2023 WhatUni Student Choice Awards.