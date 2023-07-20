ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

The outsourcing industry is about to blow up in Nigeria, who will benefit?

Ima Elijah

Nigeria sets a goal to become a key player in the global services market by capitalising on the increasing demand for outsourcing services worldwide.

President Bola Tinubu representing Nigeria in an international meeting. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu representing Nigeria in an international meeting. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The revelation came from Ezra Yakusak, the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), during the National Conference on International Trade-in-Service held in Abuja on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Yakusak highlighted the pivotal role that outsourcing plays in the Nigerian economy and emphasised the need to prioritise this sector.

"Our high population, coupled with the advantage of a lower labor cost and widespread English proficiency, makes Nigeria an appealing choice for companies seeking to outsource their operations," Yakusak said.

He also pointed out that Nigeria has historically neglected the export of services, but now the government is keen on shifting its focus to this untapped potential. The Executive Director stressed that if the services sector is properly harnessed, it has the capacity to generate more revenue than the $4.8 billion earned from the country's physical products.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are looking at five billion dollars in 2024," he confidently declared.

The outsourcing industry involves the practice of contracting out certain business processes or tasks to external service providers rather than handling them in-house. Companies or organisations often opt for outsourcing to take advantage of specialised skills, cost-effectiveness, and increased efficiency.

1. Information Technology (IT) Services: Outsourcing IT tasks like software development, network management, technical support, and cybersecurity to specialised firms.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Delegating non-core functions such as customer support, human resources, accounting, and payroll to external service providers.

3. Call Center Services: Outsourcing customer service and call center operations to handle inquiries, complaints, and provide support.

4. Manufacturing and Production: Contracting manufacturing processes to third-party facilities to reduce production costs and focus on core competencies.

5. Content Creation and Creative Services: Hiring external agencies or freelancers for content writing, graphic design, video production, and marketing.

6. Research and Data Analysis: Outsourcing market research, data entry, data analysis, and data management tasks to specialised firms.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Logistics and Supply Chain Management: Entrusting the management of transportation, warehousing, and distribution to third-party logistics providers.

It is important to position one's self and business for the opportunities to come.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues

The outsourcing industry is about to blow up in Nigeria, who will benefit?

The outsourcing industry is about to blow up in Nigeria, who will benefit?

Throwback to when Buhari described ministers as noisemakers

Throwback to when Buhari described ministers as noisemakers

Police foil attempted attack on Imo council of traditional rulers’ chairman

Police foil attempted attack on Imo council of traditional rulers’ chairman

FCTA clamps down on 'one-chance' syndicates in Abuja

FCTA clamps down on 'one-chance' syndicates in Abuja

Gov Alia denies distributing roofing materials to Benue flood victims

Gov Alia denies distributing roofing materials to Benue flood victims

Nigeria receives $9.3m grant from Canada for COVID-19 vaccines

Nigeria receives $9.3m grant from Canada for COVID-19 vaccines

Nigerians will celebrate on the streets if Tinubu lost at tribunal - PDP

Nigerians will celebrate on the streets if Tinubu lost at tribunal - PDP

It's illegal for NNPLC to fix fuel prices, Falana reacts to latest hike

It's illegal for NNPLC to fix fuel prices, Falana reacts to latest hike

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira begins new week on positive note. {Guardian}

Naira begins new week on positive note