Naira begins new week on positive note
The Naira sold for as low as ₦699.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The Naira increased by 1.07 per cent when compared with ₦803.90 which it exchanged to the dollar on July 14.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦782.79 to one dollar on Monday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦832 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦795.28.
A total of 34.55 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Monday.
