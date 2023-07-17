ADVERTISEMENT
Naira begins new week on positive note

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira sold for as low as ₦699.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

The Naira increased by 1.07 per cent when compared with ₦803.90 which it exchanged to the dollar on July 14.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦782.79 to one dollar on Monday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦832 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦795.28.

A total of 34.55 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Monday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

