MTN announces nationwide closure of its offices ahead of hunger protests

The company announced this in a notice titled ‘Shop Closure’ via its X handle.

The notice reads, “Yello customer, please be informed that our shops nationwide will be closed today, 30th July.

“We are available 24/7 to support you via our digital channels.”

The notice neither states the reason for the closure nor the time the company's office would be reopened.

It is unclear if the closure has anything to do with the upcoming nationwide protests as Nigerian youths prepare to register their displeasure over the country’s economic situation.

The nationwide demonstration is scheduled to last for 10 days starting from Thursday, August 1, to Wednesday, August 10.

Angry customers besiege MTN offices

Recall that on Monday, aggrieved customers stormed the company’s offices in many parts of the country to protest SIM blockage.

The telecom company had blocked some mobile lines ahead of the July 31 deadline for the NIN-SIM linkage set by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

The blockage affected many subscribers, leading to widespread discontent and protests at the company’s outlets.

Frustrated by the blocking of their phone numbers, some angry subscribers at the MTN office in the FESTAC area of Lagos violently tore down the company’s iron fence.

The NCC stepped in

Soon after the blockages sparked outrage at MTN offices, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ordered telecommunication operators to immediately reconnect all phone lines that were disconnected over the NIN-SIM verification exercise.