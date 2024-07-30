ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

MTN announces nationwide closure of its offices ahead of hunger protests

Bayo Wahab

The notice neither states the reason for the closure nor the time the company's office would be reopened.

MTN PLAZA, BESIDE FALOMO, LAGOS
MTN PLAZA, BESIDE FALOMO, LAGOS

The company announced this in a notice titled ‘Shop Closure’ via its X handle.

The notice reads, “Yello customer, please be informed that our shops nationwide will be closed today, 30th July.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are available 24/7 to support you via our digital channels.”

The notice neither states the reason for the closure nor the time the company's office would be reopened.

It is unclear if the closure has anything to do with the upcoming nationwide protests as Nigerian youths prepare to register their displeasure over the country’s economic situation.

The nationwide demonstration is scheduled to last for 10 days starting from Thursday, August 1, to Wednesday, August 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that on Monday, aggrieved customers stormed the company’s offices in many parts of the country to protest SIM blockage.

MTN offices besieged as aggrieved subscribers protest over sim blockage.
MTN offices besieged as aggrieved subscribers protest over sim blockage. Pulse Nigeria

The telecom company had blocked some mobile lines ahead of the July 31 deadline for the NIN-SIM linkage set by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

The blockage affected many subscribers, leading to widespread discontent and protests at the company’s outlets.

Frustrated by the blocking of their phone numbers, some angry subscribers at the MTN office in the FESTAC area of Lagos violently tore down the company’s iron fence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the blockages sparked outrage at MTN offices, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ordered telecommunication operators to immediately reconnect all phone lines that were disconnected over the NIN-SIM verification exercise.

The commission said the reactivation was for a limited period to allow affected consumers to properly link their NINs to their SIMs.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAPTIP rescues 75 from 155 traffickers in 3 States, trains 25 in skills

NAPTIP rescues 75 from 155 traffickers in 3 States, trains 25 in skills

Osun Govt orders schools to begin 3rd term vacation early due to planned protest

Osun Govt orders schools to begin 3rd term vacation early due to planned protest

MTN announces nationwide closure of its offices ahead of hunger protests

MTN announces nationwide closure of its offices ahead of hunger protests

₦70,000 minimum wage demonstrates Tinubu's love for Nigerian workers - Lado

₦70,000 minimum wage demonstrates Tinubu's love for Nigerian workers - Lado

Gov Sani calls planned protests unnecessary, cautions residents against joining

Gov Sani calls planned protests unnecessary, cautions residents against joining

Katsina Govt set up committee to oversee fair distribution of FG rice

Katsina Govt set up committee to oversee fair distribution of FG rice

Wike says FCT youths' decision to avoid strike shows maturity

Wike says FCT youths' decision to avoid strike shows maturity

No mercy for you - Lagos LG chairman vows to hunt down cultist in Agboyi-Ketu

No mercy for you - Lagos LG chairman vows to hunt down cultist in Agboyi-Ketu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Ebonyi wants Igbos to ignore protest and support Tinubu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Ebonyi wants Igbos to ignore protest and support Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT