Dangote remains Africa's wealthiest man despite currency fluctuations
Dangote's valuation reaches $15.6 billion, tops list of African billionaires.
With an impressive valuation of $15.6 billion, Dangote has secured the top spot among African billionaires in the latest daily rankings.
On the global stage, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault currently hold the positions of the world's wealthiest individuals, amassing fortunes of $219 billion and $194 billion, respectively. Jeff Bezos follows closely in third place with a net worth of $151 billion. Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and Larry Ellison claim the fourth and fifth positions, with both possessing a substantial net worth of $130 billion.
Dangote's unwavering status as Africa's wealthiest individual, despite the fluctuations in the Nigerian currency, is a testament to his diversified investments across various sectors.
Moreover, only five other African billionaires have managed to secure a coveted place on the esteemed list of the world's top 500 billionaires for 2023. Leading the pack are South Africans Johann Rupert and his family, with a net worth of $13.3 billion. They are closely followed by Nicky Oppenheimer, Nassef Sawiris, Natie Kirsh, and Naguib Sawiris, who boast respective fortunes of $9.0 billion, $7.47 billion, $7.37 billion, and $5.93 billion.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng