ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

Dangote remains Africa's wealthiest man despite currency fluctuations

Ima Elijah

Dangote's valuation reaches $15.6 billion, tops list of African billionaires.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote
Alhaji Aliko Dangote

With an impressive valuation of $15.6 billion, Dangote has secured the top spot among African billionaires in the latest daily rankings.

On the global stage, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault currently hold the positions of the world's wealthiest individuals, amassing fortunes of $219 billion and $194 billion, respectively. Jeff Bezos follows closely in third place with a net worth of $151 billion. Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and Larry Ellison claim the fourth and fifth positions, with both possessing a substantial net worth of $130 billion.

Dangote's unwavering status as Africa's wealthiest individual, despite the fluctuations in the Nigerian currency, is a testament to his diversified investments across various sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, only five other African billionaires have managed to secure a coveted place on the esteemed list of the world's top 500 billionaires for 2023. Leading the pack are South Africans Johann Rupert and his family, with a net worth of $13.3 billion. They are closely followed by Nicky Oppenheimer, Nassef Sawiris, Natie Kirsh, and Naguib Sawiris, who boast respective fortunes of $9.0 billion, $7.47 billion, $7.37 billion, and $5.93 billion.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'The tent is over populated, filthy' - Gov Bago expresses dissatisfaction over Niger pilgrims camp

'The tent is over populated, filthy' - Gov Bago expresses dissatisfaction over Niger pilgrims camp

'I was only elected once as Bayelsa governor' - Sylva tells court

'I was only elected once as Bayelsa governor' - Sylva tells court

NUJ urges security agencies to tackle rising crimes in Enugu

NUJ urges security agencies to tackle rising crimes in Enugu

TEXEM UK congratulates Zacch Adedeji, Special Adviser to Tinubu on Revenue

TEXEM UK congratulates Zacch Adedeji, Special Adviser to Tinubu on Revenue

Osun records low turnout of workers to office after Eid-el-kabir celebration

Osun records low turnout of workers to office after Eid-el-kabir celebration

NPA begins overtime cargo evacuation

NPA begins overtime cargo evacuation

Gov. Bago promises to build first-class Hajj camp for pilgrims

Gov. Bago promises to build first-class Hajj camp for pilgrims

Cross River Govt warns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Cross River Govt warns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

'Nigerians will reap the rewards of our policies' - Tinubu

'Nigerians will reap the rewards of our policies' - Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Dangote remains Africa's wealthiest man despite currency fluctuations