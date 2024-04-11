ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Tragedy as Buhari's ex-Minister Ogbonnaya Onu dies at 72

Segun Adeyemi

Onu was born on December 1, 1951, and he was a politician, author, and engineer until his death in April 2024.

Ogbonnaya Onu [Facebook]

As reported by Leadership, his demise follows a short illness at a hospital in Nigeria, the exact location of which has not been disclosed.

He served as the inaugural civilian governor of Abia State.

Onu was also among the aspirants who sought the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

