BREAKING: Tragedy as Buhari's ex-Minister Ogbonnaya Onu dies at 72
Onu was born on December 1, 1951, and he was a politician, author, and engineer until his death in April 2024.
Recommended articles
As reported by Leadership, his demise follows a short illness at a hospital in Nigeria, the exact location of which has not been disclosed.
He served as the inaugural civilian governor of Abia State.
Onu was also among the aspirants who sought the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Next story
ADVERTISEMENT