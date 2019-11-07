If a report by The Cable is anything to go by, the federal government has ordered that petroleum products should not be supplied to petrol stations within 20km of the borders.

According to the report, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, in a memo dated Wednesday, November 6, 2019, gave the order through the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

President Buhari ordered the closure of Nigeria's land borders in October, due to smuggling activities from neighboring countries like Benin, Niger, Ghana and Cameroon.

It has long been reported that most of the petrol meant for the Nigerian market are often smuggled to neighboring African nations at higher prices.

Details later....