Atiku blasts FG's move to stifle peaceful protests

Segun Adeyemi

Atiku argued that a responsible government should ensure a "safe and secure environment" for citizens to exercise their rights to peaceful assembly.

Atiku Abubakar [Getty Images]
Atiku Abubakar [Getty Images]

Highlighting the constitutional guarantees under Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, Atiku emphasised that these rights are "enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and affirmed by our courts."

Atiku criticised the government's focus on identifying and targeting individuals behind planned protests, calling it an "exercise in futility."

He noted that the widespread discontent among Nigerians transcends political affiliations, including supporters of President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku Abubakar has continued to critique the economic and socio-political policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [George Osodi/Getty Images and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Facebook]
Atiku Abubakar has continued to critique the economic and socio-political policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [George Osodi/Getty Images and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Facebook] Atiku and Tinubu Pulse Nigeria

According to Atiku, this discontent stems from the "hunger, anger, and hopelessness" caused by the government's "incompetence and cluelessness."

In a pointed reminder, Atiku drew attention to the irony of the situation, recalling how current government officials were once protest leaders themselves in 2012.

READ ALSO: 5 historical protests that shook Nigeria

He argued that a responsible government should ensure a "safe and secure environment" for citizens to exercise their rights to peaceful assembly.

"Any attempt to suppress these rights is not only unconstitutional but a direct affront to our democracy," Atiku stated, underscoring the essential role of peaceful protest in a healthy democratic society.

Atiku's remarks come at a time of heightened tension and increasing public dissatisfaction with the government's performance, highlighting the crucial need for protecting democratic freedoms in Nigeria.

