Ndume: APC Senator challenges Tinubu's proposed cybersecurity levy

Segun Adeyemi

While expressing overall support for the Act, Senator Ndume openly admitted his regret for not noticing a particular provision that he believed could burden Nigerians.

Bola Tinubu and Ali Ndume [Facebook]
Bola Tinubu and Ali Ndume [Facebook]

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the senator representing Borno South Senatorial District in the Senate expressed concern that the proposed cybersecurity levy would further burden Nigerians with taxes.

He said,

You cannot be loading taxes on people when you are not increasing their income. Their source of income, you are not widening it, you are not increasing it. I am not part of those that support levying people anyhow.”

The National Assembly, of which Ndume is a member, recently changed the Cybersecurity Act.

“The amendment to the Cybersecurity Act, I supported it but not the nitty-gritty and I am not trying to run away from any blame. We have issues with cybercrime you know that, and there is a need for the government to improve the Cybercrime Act, that is what I understand by the amendment.

“Looking at the nitty-gritty would have been the responsibility of interested parties. If I had known there is an issue where a cost would be transferred to a customer or a Nigerian, I would not agree,” he said.

Ndume stated that solely blaming lawmakers for the Act was unfair, suggesting that civil society organisations and labour unions should also identify flaws during public hearings.

In a circular dated May 6, 2024, the CBN instructed deposit money banks, mobile money operators, and payment service providers to deduct a levy for the National Cybersecurity Fund (NCF), managed by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

This directive sparked widespread criticism, with labour unions threatening nationwide protests if it isn’t revoked.

The House of Representatives urged the CBN to withdraw the circular, labelling it “ambiguous.”

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

