AfDB president Adesina backs Dangote in dispute against FG

He issued a stark warning, stating that such criticism could immediately deter foreign investors from considering Nigeria as a viable investment destination.

A dispute has arisen between Dangote and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Nigerian petroleum regulatory authorities, centred on allegations of substandard diesel production by the Dangote Refinery, among other issues.

Adesina expressed his surprise at the controversy, noting that it casts Nigeria in a negative light internationally and dismissed accusations of Dangote monopolising the country's manufacturing sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

AfDB boss rallies support for Dangote

Business mogul Femi Otedola posted a statement on X on Tuesday, July 23, sharing his comments.

The statement read in part, "Monopoly often exists where there are high barriers to entry or high capital costs. How many individuals or companies can do railways? How many can do refineries of the scale of Dangote Refineries? In a nation that has been importing refined petroleum products for several decades, the abnormal simply became very normal.

"No smart investor would make a $19.5 billion investment and want it to be undermined by importers. To manufacture is extremely expensive and risky. This is even more so in Nigeria, given the very challenging business and economic environment, fraught with policy uncertainties and policy reversals, and where the self-defeating default mode of 'simply import it' is always so easily rationalised and chorused to solve any problem.

ADVERTISEMENT