AfDB president Adesina backs Dangote in dispute against FG

Segun Adeyemi

Adesina said no smart investor would make a $19.5 billion investment and want it to be undermined by importers.

Akinwumi Adesina, Bola Tinubu and Aliko Dangote. [Facebook/Getty Images]
He issued a stark warning, stating that such criticism could immediately deter foreign investors from considering Nigeria as a viable investment destination.

A dispute has arisen between Dangote and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Nigerian petroleum regulatory authorities, centred on allegations of substandard diesel production by the Dangote Refinery, among other issues.

Adesina expressed his surprise at the controversy, noting that it casts Nigeria in a negative light internationally and dismissed accusations of Dangote monopolising the country's manufacturing sector.

READ ALSO: 'Buy me out' - Dangote dares NNPC, offers to sell $19bn refinery

Business mogul Femi Otedola posted a statement on X on Tuesday, July 23, sharing his comments.

The statement read in part, "Monopoly often exists where there are high barriers to entry or high capital costs. How many individuals or companies can do railways? How many can do refineries of the scale of Dangote Refineries? In a nation that has been importing refined petroleum products for several decades, the abnormal simply became very normal.

"No smart investor would make a $19.5 billion investment and want it to be undermined by importers. To manufacture is extremely expensive and risky. This is even more so in Nigeria, given the very challenging business and economic environment, fraught with policy uncertainties and policy reversals, and where the self-defeating default mode of 'simply import it' is always so easily rationalised and chorused to solve any problem.

"…This whole disparaging of Dangote is uncalled for. It is self-defeating. And it is very bad for Nigeria. Who will want to come and invest in a country that disparages and undermines its own largest investor? Investing is tough. Pettiness is easy. It sadly sends a signal that the price for sacrificing for Nigeria is to get sacrificed."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

AfDB president Adesina backs Dangote in dispute against FG

