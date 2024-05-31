ADVERTISEMENT
Rights activist weighs in on IG's appointment of new INTERPOL boss

Segun Adeyemi

In his new position, Owohunwa will focus on improving international police collaboration and ensuring Nigeria meets its commitments under the global INTERPOL framework.

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook

Adeyanju, recognised for his advocacy for accountability and transparency in law enforcement, applauded IGP Kayode Egbetokun's decision.

He expressed confidence that AIG Owohunwa's leadership will not only bolster Nigeria's efforts in combating domestic crime but also enhance the country's cooperation with international partners in more effectively addressing transnational organised crime.

In his statement, Adeyanju emphasised AIG Idowu's integrity and extensive experience managing Nigeria's international policing collaborations.

Adeyanju Deji, Convener Concerned Nigerians. [PG]
Adeyanju Deji, Convener Concerned Nigerians. [PG]

Adeyanju said, "AIG Idowu is a man of integrity, and I believe that he will bring to bear his wealth of experience in coordinating strategy to address the complex, cross-border nature of global criminal networks and activities."

The Inspector General of Police has appointed Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Idowu Owohunwa to the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

In his new position, Owohunwa will focus on improving international police collaboration and ensuring Nigeria meets its commitments under the global INTERPOL framework.

In highlighting the importance of this appointment, the Inspector General praised AIG Idowu for his commitment and service to the Nigeria Police Force.

The IGP said, "This new assignment is a testament to his exceptional abilities and the trust the Force places in his capabilities."

The appointment of AIG Idowu Owohunwa as the new Head of INTERPOL comes at a critical time, as Nigeria and the global community grapple with the evolving nature of criminal activities that transcend national borders.

Adeyanju said this move by the IGP is widely seen as a proactive step towards strengthening Nigeria's position in the international arena of law enforcement and crime prevention.

