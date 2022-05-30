World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2022: Roche drives public sensitisation, reiterates commitment to strengthen stakeholder partnerships

Dr. Alabi, the Consultant Neurologist from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, kicked off the session by educating the media on multiple sclerosis and its incidence in Nigeria, stressing the value of the commemoration in raising awareness, driving acceptance and inclusion, and shifting the public consciousness favourably with regards to the condition.

Providing further enlightenment, Dr. Alabi said: “Multiple Sclerosis was believed initially to be a condition found amongst white people, particularly those of Northern European descent. However, in recent times more cases are showing up amongst Blacks and Africans in general.”

He added that: “Though the presentation in Africa is fairly recent, the disease can be managed by Neurologists available at any of the Teaching hospitals in the country. A Neurologist is able to provide a patient with individualised management of the symptoms and slow disease progression; as well as advise on home care and support, depending on the symptoms and signs presented.”

Globally, approximately 2.8 million people are living with Multiple Sclerosis, and 60% of those living with the condition are women. In Nigeria, an estimated 10,048 people are living with Multiple Sclerosis, and the diagnosis of the condition remains a stress area, with numerous challenges such as limited access to diagnostic tools, serology testing, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Other challenges include low disease awareness amongst the public and limited access to medications required to manage the disease.

With a population of over 206 million individuals, Nigeria has only about 80 registered neurologists in the country, a disproportionate figure which points to a gross inadequacy of medical specialists with expertise in diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.

Also present at the session, Dr. Ladi Hameed, the General Manager, Roche Nigeria spoke about Roche’s history and purpose as well as the company’s long standing role and commitment as a trusted partner in the Nigerian health care system. He also stated that Roche has expanded its therapeutic areas to include Neurosciences with focal diseases such as multiple sclerosis. He also emphasised the need for more concerted efforts to be made in achieving the purpose of World MS Day, highlighting the critical role of relevant stakeholders and partnerships to succeed in delivering better outcomes for MS patients faster.

Dr. Hameed said: “Over the years, Roche Products Limited has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system. Understanding MS disease progression and educating the public on basic symptoms will lead to timely referrals to specialists in the hospitals and improve the lives of these patients. In addition, working with Neurologists, the Federal Ministry of Health, diagnostic centres for laboratory testing, imaging, and engaging local patient support groups will address the unique health care system challenges that disrupt access to MS diagnosis and its management.”

Additionally, Roche plans to map the MS patients’ journey by identifying data gaps, launching clinical trials to understand how MS affects a typical African patient. Roche is also willing to collaborate with stakeholders to develop data registries and analyse these insights as well as work with MS patient groups within the country to reduce the stigma and increase awareness.

World MS Day is typically observed on May 30 each year and the theme for the year 2022 is CONNECTIONS. Established by the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF) in 2009, World MS Day seeks to unite the global MS community to share stories, raise awareness, and campaign with and for everyone affected by the condition.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

---