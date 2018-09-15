Wtf is a 'vampire facial' and is it even safe?

news

When you get a facial, you generally assume that it’s a safe way to kick back and do your skin a solid.

But people who recently visited a spa in New Mexico are being told to get a freaking HIV test due to possible contamination. WHAT?

The New Mexico Department of Health announced this week that that a client of VIP Spa developed an undisclosed infection that may have come from having a vampire facial treatment done at the spa. The organization is urging people who got any "injection related service, including a vampire facial," to get tested for hepatitis B and C along with HIV. (The clinic has been shut down, BTW.)

“It is very important that anyone who received a vampire facial or other injection related service at the VIP Spa in May or June of 2018 come to the Midtown Public Health Office for free and confidential lab testing and counseling,” said Lynn Gallagher, NMDOH Cabinet Secretary, in the announcement. Holy. Crap.

So…what is a vampire facial, exactly?

You may remember that way back in 2013, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself on Instagram with her face covered in blood, hashtagging it #VampireFacial.

She and Kourtney got them done on an episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, and it looked…intense. But people have been willingly subjecting themselves to vampire facials ever since.

The vampire facial (also known as a vampire facelift, a platelet-rich plasma facial or PRP facial) involves taking a sample of your own blood, extracting the plasma (the liquid part of your blood), and then injecting it with needles back in your face, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

Why plasma? It's rich in platelets, growth factors, and other nutrients that reportedly stimulate the growth of collagen and healthy skin cells, per the AAD.

The reported benefits of a vampire facial include improved volume, texture, and tone of your skin, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Patients reportedly also see smoother skin with reduced wrinkles. Basically, the idea is that it can make your skin look plump and glowy. (PRP can also be used on your scalp to treat hair loss because it can stimulate hair growth.)

However, results apparently take a while (like, weeks to months) to show up on your face, according to the AAD-and you might need more than one session to truly see results.

Prices definitely vary for this procedure depending on where you live and where you get yours done, but don't expect it to come cheap. According to RealSelf.com, one PRP facial treatment can cost anywhere from $100 to $2,500 in New York, with the average price being $1,200.

Should I be worried about HIV from a vampire facial?

The good news: the AAD says on its website that this a “safe” procedure, although it can cause pain and bruising.

Technically, the risk of contracting HIV, hepatitis, or any other blood-borne infection shouldn’t be there if the equipment is properly sterilized (with needles thrown out) between patients. But if needles are re-used, equipment isn't being cleaned, or another patient’s blood was used for your vampire facial, you’re at risk of getting an infection.

There are plenty of reputable places that do this with no problem-like going to a board-certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon for your treatment. Their hygiene standards may be higher than at a spa.