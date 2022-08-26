RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Why a woman's loose v*gina is not a sign of multiple sexual partners

Temi Iwalaiye

There is the myth that a woman with a loose vagina sleeps around with different men.

Is your vagina loose or tight? [GettyImages]
Is your vagina loose or tight? [GettyImages]

Vaginas like penises come in different shapes and sizes, some are tight, and others are loose.

A loose vagina for most women can be a thing of shame and can make intercourse painful.

The vagina is a cavity that expands and contracts. The muscle around the vagina is elastic and it can either have a lot of muscle tone or less.

Apart from the natural physiology, there are some circumstances where it can appear looser. Too much sex isn't part of it.

  1. During arousal, it enlarges. After sex, it returns to its normal shape.
  2. During childbirth, a woman’s vagina expands sufficiently to expel the baby and sex might feel strange for a while. It might not return to the exact way it was pre-childbirth.
  3. Menopause and ageing can also cause the vaginal muscle to sag.

It is normal to feel weird if your vagina is loose. To tighten it you can;

Engage in pelvic tightening exercises.

These are called kegel exercises. You choose a position either sitting or standing and target the place where pee comes out in the vagina. Tighten it for a while, and then release it. Do it many times during the day.

As for vagina tightening pills, the veracity is not scientifically proven.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BabyGirl Szn: I had multiple FWB partners but caught zero feelings

BabyGirl Szn: I had multiple FWB partners but caught zero feelings

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

Why a woman's loose v*gina is not a sign of multiple sexual partners

Why a woman's loose v*gina is not a sign of multiple sexual partners

5 activities you surely want to try in 2022

5 activities you surely want to try in 2022

Why cut off your single friends because you got married?

Why cut off your single friends because you got married?

Boomplay headlines “Afrobeats Corner at Notting Hill Carnival 2022

Boomplay headlines “Afrobeats Corner” at Notting Hill Carnival 2022

Fit like Josh: What's Anthony Joshua's exercise and diet like?

Fit like Josh: What's Anthony Joshua's exercise and diet like?

UAE Burjeel Medical City offers worldclass care, collaboration with Nigeria healthcare market

UAE Burjeel Medical City offers worldclass care, collaboration with Nigeria healthcare market

Trending

Here is why fingering can cause bleeding [Latestly]

5 reasons fingering may cause bleeding

Is your vagina smelly after sex? [GettyImages]

Does s*x cause the vagina to have a foul smell?

Period s*x can be very exciting [Laurier.com]

3 reasons you should consider s*x during menstruation

Many misconceptions exist on why women have boobs that are saggy [nimed]

5 reasons breasts sag