What are the risks involved in using birth control pills?

Birth control pills are associated with some risks.

Birth control pills has its risks [healthline]
Women seek many ways to curb their chances of getting pregnant. One of the ways they can have unprotected sex and not get pregnant is by using birth control pills. But is it really safe?

Here is how MedicineNet describes it, “Oral contraceptives are hormonal preparations that may contain combinations of the hormones estrogen and progestin or progestin alone.”

“Combinations of estrogen and progestin prevent pregnancy by inhibiting the release of the hormones luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) from the pituitary gland in the brain.”

They are usually taken the first 21 days of a menstrual circle.

Many studies have found a connection between using estrogen unopposed with progesterone with the risk of developing cancer.

Oral contraceptives mess up your hormones and cause you to feel more stressed and depressed. Research revealed that estrogen affects the ability of the brain to handle stress.

Progesterone is essential in a woman’s life. It improves your skin, reduces stress, anxiety and prevents miscarriages but when you take birth control pills, you stop all of these.

Continuously cutting off progesterone and increasing estrogen levels can lead to long term problems like PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome).

PCOS can cause infrequent or prolonged periods, an increase in male hormones in women which can lead to excess hair growth, acne and obesity.

Some women also experience migraines.

The liver helps reduce excess estrogen but birth control pills put more estrogen into the body. Amassing estrogen can lead to benign tumours in the liver.

The harmful effect of birth control pills has caused some agitations for a male contraceptive.

There are many other alternatives to these pills, like condoms, the morning after pills, and IUD.

