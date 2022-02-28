What are the risks involved in using birth control pills?

How does birth control pills work?

Here is how MedicineNet describes it, “Oral contraceptives are hormonal preparations that may contain combinations of the hormones estrogen and progestin or progestin alone.”

“Combinations of estrogen and progestin prevent pregnancy by inhibiting the release of the hormones luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) from the pituitary gland in the brain.”

They are usually taken the first 21 days of a menstrual circle.

What is the risk involved in using oral contraceptives;

Excess estrogen can cause cancer

Many studies have found a connection between using estrogen unopposed with progesterone with the risk of developing cancer.

Excess estrogen can make women more depressed

Oral contraceptives mess up your hormones and cause you to feel more stressed and depressed. Research revealed that estrogen affects the ability of the brain to handle stress.

Birth control reduces progesterone level, and this has adverse effects on the body

Progesterone is essential in a woman’s life. It improves your skin, reduces stress, anxiety and prevents miscarriages but when you take birth control pills, you stop all of these.

PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome)

Continuously cutting off progesterone and increasing estrogen levels can lead to long term problems like PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome).

PCOS can cause infrequent or prolonged periods, an increase in male hormones in women which can lead to excess hair growth, acne and obesity.

Some women also experience migraines.

Affects the liver

The liver helps reduce excess estrogen but birth control pills put more estrogen into the body. Amassing estrogen can lead to benign tumours in the liver.

The harmful effect of birth control pills has caused some agitations for a male contraceptive.