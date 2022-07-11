Vabbing: The TikTok trend that asks women to use their vaginal fluids to attract men

One of the most recent and shocking is vabbing. Vabbing involves a woman using her vaginal fluids as perfume and dabbing it in places where she would ordinarily put perfume - her neck, behind her ears and wrists.

According to the women on TikTok, it releases pheromones that attract mates.

In recent times, this new trend has been popularised by an influencer, Mandy Lee. She said; “I swear if you vab, you will attract people, like a date, a one-night stand. Or you’ll just get free drinks all night,”

Many women believe it works for them, but does it really work?

Does it work?

OBGYN and author of The Vagina Bible, Jen Gunter, explained to The Cut,

“While animals and insects have a gland that produces pheromones – the chemical that transfers information – humans have a nearly useless vomeronasal organ, and therefore, vabbing won’t work.”

Expect you have hepatitis B, there is no medical harm in wearing your vaginal fluids, but the pheromones argument wouldn’t fly.

Why then do many women of Tik Tok record success and dates whenever they vab?

Here is what the author of The Game of Desire: 5 Surprising Secrets to Dating with Dominance – And Getting What You Want, Sham Boodram had to say;

“Vaginal fluids … really any time you want to feel an extra boost of confidence, can serve as a love potion,”

“Regardless of if vaginal pheromones truly make a person irresistible or not, the fact that you think it does, will cause you to act in a bolder, more confident manner."