Report reveals Iranian grooms still require virginity tests

The catch

BBC News reports that men decide they won’t go on with marriage after they engage in intercourse with their brides for the first time and there is no blood.

Even though many women might not see blood their first time because of their elastic hymen.

To confirm their virginity status most women have to go to the clinic to get a virginity certificate. This certificate is usually signed by two people apart from the woman.

Parents who don't want their doctors returned perform this tests before the wedding.

Why this matters

In extreme cases, some women go through an expensive procedure to replace their hymen.

Pulse Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said this practice against women’s fundamental human rights as it is a gruesome and inhumane process to subject women.

Yet, the Iranian authorities claim that virginity testing is not mandatory in their country, and it is only done in cases of rape.

However, many private clinics still perform such procedures. This is a situation where the prevailing cultural practice contravenes fundamental human rights.