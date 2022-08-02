How society can make breastfeeding easier for mothers

This week is World Breastfeeding Week. We discussed the importance of exclusive breastfeeding, but exclusive breastfeeding is impossible without the help of everyone.

Have you ever been in a place where you saw a mother breastfeeding her baby and felt that it was inappropriate?

We must destigmatize public breastfeeding since we know how important breast milk is for children.

Here's how we can help;

The general public

Hospitals, restaurants, churches, buses, and other public places should create a private space for women to breastfeed their children.

Stop staring at a woman breastfeeding her baby or making comments about it. Things like “Your breasts are huge” or other milk jokes are unnecessary.

Employers

Employers should provide the space and place for mothers to breastfeed their children, as well as an adequate place to keep their babies.

They should allow breastfeeding mothers to work from home or work part-time so they can have adequate time with their babies.

Paid 6-months maternity leave, if possible, to allow for exclusive breastfeeding.

Give men maternity leave to bond with their babies.

Fathers

Fathers need adequate time to bond with their babies and just because they aren’t breastfeeding doesn’t mean they are exempt from taking care of the baby.

Fathers can feed the baby breast milk that has been pumped using a bottle.

They can volunteer to carry the baby on their chest so their wife falls asleep.

Fathers can help with house chores like cleaning, washing dishes, clothes and cooking so the new mom is not overstressed.

They can help to care for the baby by dressing, bathing and changing their diapers.