Does s*x cause the vagina to have a foul smell?

Every vagina has its scent but does sex change it?

Is your vagina smelly after sex? [GettyImages]
It’s normal to notice when your vaginal scent has changed especially when it smells fishy. Is there any connection between sexual intercourse and vaginal odour?

Here are some things to note;

The vagina is acidic and managing its PH level is essential. When you have sex with a new partner, a new substance is introduced into the vagina. The scent is bound to change because semen from the penis is alkaline and there is a clash with the vagina's PH.

In conclusion, sex with a new partner cause a change in vaginal odour.

If your vagina has a fishy odour it might be bacterial vaginosis.

Unsurprisingly new and multiple sexual partners and not using condoms can cause bacterial vaginosis.

Even if you are not having sexual intercourse, having dirty fingers finger your vagina can cause infections and a fishy smell.

Trichomoniasis is a sexually transmitted disease that can cause your vagina to have a fishy smell. So, stay aware of having unprotected sex. This causes itching, swelling and a lot of discharge.

Hormonal imbalances caused by the menstrual cycle can influence the scent of your vagina, so you should take note of that too.

If you notice your vagina smells different after sex, it should quell down after a few hours, if it doesn’t, see a doctor because you might have an infection.

