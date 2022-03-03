Does s*x cause the vagina to have a foul smell?

Here are some things to note;

The penis introduces new stuff into the vagina

The vagina is acidic and managing its PH level is essential. When you have sex with a new partner, a new substance is introduced into the vagina. The scent is bound to change because semen from the penis is alkaline and there is a clash with the vagina's PH.

In conclusion, sex with a new partner cause a change in vaginal odour.

Unprotected sex causes bacterial vaginosis.

If your vagina has a fishy odour it might be bacterial vaginosis.

Unsurprisingly new and multiple sexual partners and not using condoms can cause bacterial vaginosis.

Even if you are not having sexual intercourse, having dirty fingers finger your vagina can cause infections and a fishy smell.

The fishy smell is caused by trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis is a sexually transmitted disease that can cause your vagina to have a fishy smell. So, stay aware of having unprotected sex. This causes itching, swelling and a lot of discharge.

Hormonal imbalance

Hormonal imbalances caused by the menstrual cycle can influence the scent of your vagina, so you should take note of that too.