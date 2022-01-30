5 signs of infertility women should never ignore

Pelvic pain:

Pelvic pain is one of the most common signs of infertility. If you are experiencing pain in your pelvic area, it is important to see a doctor right away. Pain can be a sign that you are not ovulating properly, or that you have an infection.

If left untreated, pelvic pain can lead to other health problems such as chronic pain and even ovarian cancer. So, if you are experiencing any pain in your pelvic area, do not ignore it – get help from a doctor right away.

2.Bleeding between periods:

Although periods can be unpredictable, if you are consistently experiencing bleeding between periods, it could be a sign of infertility. This is because irregular or abnormal bleeding can be a sign that you are not ovulating properly.

If you are having trouble getting pregnant, see your doctor to find out why you are experiencing this type of bleeding. They may be able to help with the condition.

3.Irregular periods:

Another sign of infertility is irregular periods. If you have been having regular periods for years, and then all of the sudden they start to become irregular, this could be a sign that you are experiencing fertility problems.

Irregular periods can be caused by many different things, such as hormone imbalances or polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a condition that’s known to potentially cause infertility If you are having trouble getting pregnant, see your doctor to find out the cause of your irregular periods.

4.Painful periods:

Don’t think I’m talking about the cramps that you get before your period. I’m talking about the pain during your period. If it’s so bad that you can’t go about your day-to-day activities, it’s time to see a doctor

Painful periods can be a sign of many different things, such as endometriosis or pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). Endometriosis is a condition that affects about one in ten women. It occurs when the tissue that lines the uterus starts to grow outside of the uterus. This can cause pain, infertility, and even heavy periods. If you think you may have endometriosis, see your doctor for a diagnosis.

If you are experiencing pain during your period, make an appointment with your doctor to find out what is causing it.

5.Sudden, severe acne:

What if I told you that acne could be a sign of infertility? It may sound crazy, but it’s true. Severe acne can be a sign that you are experiencing hormone imbalances. This is because hormones play a role in the development of acne.

If you are having trouble getting pregnant, see your doctor to find out if your acne is being caused by hormone imbalances. They may be able to help correct the problem and improve your chances of getting pregnant.