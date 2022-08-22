RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

3 reasons you should consider s*x during menstruation

What do you think of s*x during your period?

Period s*x can be very exciting [Laurier.com]

Sex during your period is usually frowned at. Most people will not agree to have sex during your period because of some concerns.

But in recent years, feminists began a movement to demystify menstrual blood and to remove the age-long taboo and shame that surrounds menstruation.

If you do not think menstrual blood is disgusting, then sex during her period might be possible.

So, what are the pros?

Menstrual pain is the sometimes unfortunate consequence of being on your period. It has been proven that vaginal stimulation reduces cramps.

Sex releases endorphins plus the muscles of your uterus contracting provides some relief.

Because of how wet the vagina is (as a result of blood), penetration is easier.

For most women, the hormonal change from before their menstrual period (ovulation) and during their period can cause their libido to be heightened.

Blood everywhere, on your bedsheets and your partner. A very messy sight.

Fluids mixing together with each other is an invitation to sexually transmitted disease.

  1. Lay a towel or another cloth on the bed to prevent your bed sheet from becoming stained.
  2. Have sex in the shower.
NAFDAC labels previously approved herbal drugs hazardous

3 reasons you should consider s*x during menstruation

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

Dear men, these 4 things may prevent you from lasting longer in bed

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 kinds of noises women make when enjoying lovemaking

Everyone’s talking about Alibaba’s comments at 9mobile’s International Youth Day Instalive

5 must-haves for every tourist looking to travel for summer

