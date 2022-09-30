RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

3 reasons a woman’s clitoris might disappear

Temi Iwalaiye

Is it possible for the clitoris to disappear?

The clitoris is important for orgasms to happen
The clitoris is important for orgasms to happen

Recommended articles

At the top of the vagina, there is a spongy protruding tissue called the clitoris. It has two parts, the glans, which is the exterior, visible portion, and the shaft, which is the interior. According to recent studies, the clitoris is mainly internal and has roots that extend 4 inches into the vagina.

The clitoris is extremely sensitive to touch and stimulation. When a woman is sexually excited, the nerves around her vagina become sensitive, and her clitoral glans become swollen and becomes widen.

Without the clitoris, enjoying the sexual activity is impossible because it is the clitoris that gives those intense orgasms that many women crave.

Clitoral atrophy refers to a situation where your clitoris doesn’t respond during sexual activity and begins to shrink or even disappear. This can make having sex incredibly difficult and painful, why does this happen?

One of the major causes of clitoral atrophy is a lack of sexual intercourse. If you have not been having sex or experiencing arousal for a while, your clitoris may dry out and thin. It may even vanish from view under the clitoral hood.

One of the best ways to make your clitoris reappear is by having frequent sex or masturbation, this is because it comes ‘alive’ when blood flows into it.

Another cause is a decrease in testosterone. Your testosterone basically controls your libido, the more you have, the more aroused you become and vice versa. You are likely to have decreased testosterone if you are going through menopause or using some birth control pills.

Undergoing a hysterectomy can also cause the clitoris to disappear, this is a surgery where a woman’s uterus is removed. This typically reduces the sex hormones she secretes and thus causes the clitoris to be smaller and even disappear.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Gold trade of 700- 1600AD enriched West Africa

How Gold trade of 700- 1600AD enriched West Africa

3 reasons a woman’s clitoris might disappear

3 reasons a woman’s clitoris might disappear

5 things you can do with honey apart from eating it

5 things you can do with honey apart from eating it

5 local healthy Nigerian drinks you should try

5 local healthy Nigerian drinks you should try

These factors are responsible for the sudden growth of grey hair while you're still young

These factors are responsible for the sudden growth of grey hair while you're still young

4 things you should not do when you encounter a masquerade

4 things you should not do when you encounter a masquerade

7 interesting facts about the Igbo culture

7 interesting facts about the Igbo culture

Is sex during early pregnancy connected to miscarriages?

Is sex during early pregnancy connected to miscarriages?

6 pictures that prove Liquorose has a new glow - and we are definitely feeling it!

6 pictures that prove Liquorose has a new glow - and we are definitely feeling it!

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The clitoris is important for orgasms to happen

3 reasons a woman’s clitoris might disappear