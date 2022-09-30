3 reasons a woman’s clitoris might disappear

At the top of the vagina, there is a spongy protruding tissue called the clitoris. It has two parts, the glans, which is the exterior, visible portion, and the shaft, which is the interior. According to recent studies, the clitoris is mainly internal and has roots that extend 4 inches into the vagina.

The clitoris is extremely sensitive to touch and stimulation. When a woman is sexually excited, the nerves around her vagina become sensitive, and her clitoral glans become swollen and becomes widen.

Without the clitoris, enjoying the sexual activity is impossible because it is the clitoris that gives those intense orgasms that many women crave.

Clitoral atrophy refers to a situation where your clitoris doesn’t respond during sexual activity and begins to shrink or even disappear. This can make having sex incredibly difficult and painful, why does this happen?

1. Lack of sex

One of the major causes of clitoral atrophy is a lack of sexual intercourse. If you have not been having sex or experiencing arousal for a while, your clitoris may dry out and thin. It may even vanish from view under the clitoral hood.

One of the best ways to make your clitoris reappear is by having frequent sex or masturbation, this is because it comes ‘alive’ when blood flows into it.

2. Decreased testosterone

Another cause is a decrease in testosterone. Your testosterone basically controls your libido, the more you have, the more aroused you become and vice versa. You are likely to have decreased testosterone if you are going through menopause or using some birth control pills.

3. Hysterectomy