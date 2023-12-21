ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 lifestyle trends in Nigeria in 2023

Anna Ajayi

2023 – a year that Gen Z coined as the one that "yeared," and it did live up to the hype.

What were the top trends of 2023?
What were the top trends of 2023?

Our new president was ushered in amidst controversies, uproar, and a divisive chorus of opinions. The result left Nigerians with no choice but to grapple with a new reality, one that echoed the difficulties of everyday life. For the average Nigerian, surviving became a battle as fuel prices soared, dragging everything else along in their expensive wake.

In the face of these challenges, the ‘japa’ wave continued – with young Nigerians on a quest for greener pastures as they could no longer bear the stress of a constantly increasing cost of living. With all of these in tow, there's no denying the dynamism that marked this year's lifestyle landscape.

Here are the lifestyle trends that defined 2023:

They say a trend becomes a pandemic when it's everywhere you turn. Podcasts in Nigeria did exactly that in 2023.

Podcasts were popular in 2023
Podcasts were popular in 2023

“The worst thing that happened to Nigeria was podcasts,” “They need to ban podcasts in Nigeria,” and “Podcast is now a pandemic in Nigeria” are just a few of the many comments that Twitter users have made against podcasts in Nigeria.

From Caramel Plug's triggering debut to Nedu's constant stream of controversies, and Kloe's "natura air" saga, these podcast palava kept the internet buzzing shaping and leading public discourse all through the year.

BBL was a trend in 2023
BBL was a trend in 2023

In 2023, the quest for the perfect body reached unprecedented heights, with the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) emerging as the holy grail of body enhancements. Celebrities, gossip bloggers and influencers alike all flaunted surgically enhanced curves on social media, at times promoting one of the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries in the world.

Social media was flooded with before-and-after pictures, sparking discussions about body image, health risks, and the lengths people would go to get the coveted 'hourglass' figure. The craze for going under the knife didn’t diminish even as advocates raised concerns about the dangers of the procedure.

Amidst the buzz of podcasts and BBL, 2023 also saw a shift towards prioritising mental health. Nigerians began waking up to the dangers of toxic relationships and stressful environments, seeking out healthier alternatives.

Activities like meditation, exercise, countless reset TikToks, photo dumps and self-care rituals like "romanticising your life" became trendy pursuits.

People priotitised their mental health in 2023
People priotitised their mental health in 2023

People were beginning to realise the importance of destressing and taking time for themselves.

For people who particularly fall under the Gen Z demographic, crop tops, flannel shirts, bucket hats, chunky sneakers, crocs and baggy jeans were the new IT outfits.

90s fashion has come to stay
90s fashion has come to stay

Vintage finds and streetwear began taking centre stage in wardrobes across the nation. Comfort and self-expression became priorities, proving that sometimes, old trends are truly gold.

People opened their doors to AI and its possibilities
People opened their doors to AI and its possibilities
This year, technology threw its own curveball with the arrival of ChatGPT, an undeniably powerful AI chatbot. Its ability to hold conversations like a real person and deliver fast and direct responses to queries has contributed to its rapid growth. In fact, it only took two months for ChatGPT to grow to 100 million users, proving how much people were willing to make this assistive technology a part of their daily lives.

These are just a few of the trends in 2023. As we move into a new year, it's exciting to imagine what will shape our lifestyles in the months to come. It's safe to say that Nigerians will continue to adapt, innovate, and embrace the ever-evolving world around them.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

