The saving culture

In this New Year, cultivate a saving culture; it doesn't have to be elaborate. I know it is hard in this

economy, and the depreciation in naira value doesn't help matters either. But the truth is, saving actively doesn't just jump on you; one has to start somewhere small to achieve more. If you save a thousand naira per week, that's 52000 naira in a year, small I know, but you saved that amount; your discipline made that happen.

Few tips to help save actively this year:

1. Budget

I know it sounds cliché, and maybe you are like 'budgeting' doesn't work for me at all, I understand you, but perhaps you are not disciplined enough uhnn(table shattered). If you have an active income coming in every month, budgeting should be your best buddy; listing your needs in the order of priority will always save you stress. Now, I'm all about spending on yourself, satisfying your food cravings, living the baby girl/boy life (as you should dears). However, doing everything in excess can be detrimental to your bank account.

Do not indulge your cravings every time, and there is food in the house!!

2. Set saving goals

Setting goals will give you the suitable 'ginger' to save. If you are trying to save for a new phone or your passport or saving for an important examination, these goals can motivate you to save better. Why?

Well, because you have an expected end in mind.

3. Get apps that help you track your savings

There are a lot of fintech startups that help you save actively; apps like Cowrywise, Piggvest will help you on your journey to saving actively. It helps that these apps have a lot of flexible features to help you save.

4. Have an accountability partner

When you feel like relaxing or losing your motivation, having someone to answer to will help you put things into perspective.