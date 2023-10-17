The mythical giant squid and 3 other sea monsters you didn't know were real

Imagine the creatures lurking beneath the ocean's surface, so deep that scientists may never discover them. We're not talking about the cute ones we see on National Geographic, like the colourful fishes, dolphins, crabs, or the beautiful ocean life on the coral reefs. No, we're diving into the darkest depths of the sea to uncover four peculiar and downright scary sea-dwelling creatures.

Some of these creatures were once thought to be myths, as many seafarers have recorded sightings of sea beasts like the giant kraken and the ship-drowning leviathan. Many are not yet proven to be true but these four have earned the name "sea-beasts," and even your scariest nightmares don't come close.

The giant squid

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

You've probably heard about the legendary Kraken, a gigantic sea monster that terrorised sailors in old tales. Well, guess what? Those tales might just be real. The Giant Squid, or Architeuthis dux, is an ocean giant that can grow up to an astounding 43 feet long.

That's longer than a BRT bus!

With colossal, eerie-looking eyes the size of basketballs and tentacles lined with hundreds of sharp suckers, the Giant Squid is a true deep-sea monster. Thankfully, it lives in the pitch-black, icy depths of the ocean home, and it's so elusive that humans may never randomly come across it. Unless of course, they go looking.

In the past, sailors' stories about this colossal cephalopod seemed like nothing more than spooky tales, but now, we have proof that these sea monsters really exist.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1857, Danish zoologist Japetus Steenstrup who compiled stories and reports of washed-up animals, stumbled upon a very large squid beak to confirm that the giant squid indeed existed and he named it Architeuthis dux.

It wasn’t until 2004, in Japan, that the first giant squid was photographed while still alive. Zoologist Dr Tsunemi Kubodera and whale watcher Kyoichi Mori dropped a baited line and a camera to a depth of 900m and managed to successfully photograph the squid.

Pulse Nigeria

The oarfish

The oarfish, also known as the "King of Herrings," can reach jaw-dropping lengths of up to 56 feet! Their sinuous, ribbon-like bodies, and bright red fins, have fueled stories of mythical sea serpents throughout history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Although Oarfish are known to venture into shallower waters occasionally, they prefer the deeper ocean layers, making them quite a rare sight.

Pulse Nigeria

Whenever it’s spotted, it's almost like witnessing a real-life sea monster gracefully gliding beneath the waves.

The goblin shark

ADVERTISEMENT

The goblin shark is the ocean's own living nightmare.

Pulse Nigeria

With its elongated snout and a jaw that seems to pop out from nowhere, it's like a character straight out of a sea horror movie.

This devilish-looking, deep-sea demon resides in the darkest parts of the ocean, some 4,000 feet below the surface so, it poses no danger to humans.

The viperfish

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

This creature is an absolute jump-scare.

Its long, fang-like jaw is filled with teeth so sharp they could cut through steel. What’s even more interesting about this real-life horror is the bioluminescent light it emits to attract prey in the pitch-black depths of the sea.

Pulse Nigeria