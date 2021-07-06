RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

If a man truly loves you, he'll never do these 7 things to you

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

You are his first and he won't forget to tell you this regularly.

Happy in love. [Credit - Shutterstock]
Happy in love. [Credit - Shutterstock]

If he loves you truly, and not just by words of mouth, here are the things you will never see him do.

Recommended articles

A man who truly loves you would make you his priority. You'll be number one, not number 7.

Or any other number.

He cares about your image and how people perceive you.

If he cares about you, if he loves you, he will not allow you put yourself out there in debasing manners, or in any way that would get the disrespect of other guys.

He is also ready to defend you against disrespect.

Black couple hug [Credit - iStock]
Black couple hug [Credit - iStock] ece-auto-gen

A guy or man who really likes you will care so much about you that he would not want you to wallow in low self-esteem. Part of a man’s duty to you is to gas you up, to be there to protect your mental wellness and help you keep a healthy, balanced outlook to life.

How you think about yourself happens to be a major part of that.

ALSO READ: Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

If he is in love with you, he will realise that your family, especially the ones you love and are close with, deserve your continued connection and bond.

Worried and confused.
Worried and confused. ece-auto-gen

Men who love you will put other females in their place and never put you in a position to fight for their attention or time.

You are the number one, the only one and they will make it obvious for all to see.

Falling in love. [Credit - Shutterstock]
Falling in love. [Credit - Shutterstock] ece-auto-gen

He's meant to support your dreams and be your cheerleader. If he loves you that's exactly what he will do, not ask you to give them up.

A man who truly loves a woman would never ask her to give up her dreams. He doesn’t love you if he doesn’t support your goals and aspirations.

He will do all he can to ensure that all issues are solved, all differences settled before any of you sleep.

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Bandits kidnap students in Kaduna private school

No marriage; I just want to be mistress to a man whose wife can even agree to threesome – Lady

Here's what happens to your health when you're not sexually active

Fire guts Synagogue Church after candlelight procession for Prophet T.B Joshua

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

Bella Shmurda to release 8-track sophomore EP, 'High Tension'

You probably didn't know the names of these popular Nigerian fruits

Wizkid's 'Essence' becomes the first African song to crack the US Top 50 on Apple Music