ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

You can love your woman the right way by doing these 5 things

Oluwasemilore Oguntoye

How can you understand a woman God created while you were asleep?

There are certain ways you should treat your woman to make her happy [Bustle]
There are certain ways you should treat your woman to make her happy [Bustle]

Recommended articles

I'm not dismissing the fact you should not try and understand your woman — it's obviously key in trying to show interest and concern in her affairs and to have a listening ear — but don't tag the female gender as too complicated because you feel they're too complex.

Food for thought; how can you understand a woman God created while you were asleep?

ADVERTISEMENT

Women have this saying if he really wants to, he would. There are four primary languages, acts of service, physical touch, words of affirmation and gift-giving.

Let her know that your world revolves around her, give her the love and devotion she deserves — after all, women are the prize.

Hearing may encompass the mere reception of sound, the surface-level of words spoken, but listening delves deeper and involves an active and empathetic engagement with her thoughts, feelings, and needs.

You have to really listen to your woman [PK]
You have to really listen to your woman [PK] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

To love a woman authentically, one must go beyond hearing her words to really understand her feelings, thoughts, and needs — put yourself in her shoes and do things without her having to ask. This means paying close attention, caring about what she's going through, and being thoughtful in how you respond.

In this 21st century, you are still texting her a long paragraph every day of how you love her and would take her around the world and do anything for her when boyfriend number two asks her for her account number and tells her, “Babe let me clear your Shein cart”.

Gentleman, you sef aren't you tired of talking? Instead of that long good morning message about how you love her and there is no one else apart from her, the best thing you can do for yourself if you want to keep her is to tell her to send her aza, surprise her on dates, and engage in meaningful conversations with her. She wants to be pampered.

ADVERTISEMENT
Your woman must always love spending time with you [Tuko]
Your woman must always love spending time with you [Tuko] Pulse Nigeria

Becoming her best friend involves building a deep, trusting, and lasting connection. It starts with genuine interest and active listening. Show empathy, be supportive, and be there during both good times and bad.

Express your thoughts, feelings, and experiences, creating a sense of vulnerability and authenticity — women love when you are willing to take risks to make them yours.

Consistency is key; maintain regular contact and make an effort to spend quality time together. If you say you'll be there for her, be there. Nothing sweeter than an intentional and consistent man.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you know you are not capable or ready to be the man she desires, cater to her needs or understand the tricks to making her happy don't stress yourself and join the bandwagon of men who say women are complicated.

Oluwasemilore Oguntoye Oluwasemilore Oguntoye Oluwasemilore Oguntoye is a content intern at Pulse with a passion for crafting engaging and captivating narratives on a wide range of exciting topics.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can love your woman the right way by doing these 5 things

You can love your woman the right way by doing these 5 things

What's so special about the viral Sprite lemon tea drink?

What's so special about the viral Sprite lemon tea drink?

3 convincing reasons you should avoid bread if you want to lose weight

3 convincing reasons you should avoid bread if you want to lose weight

3 ways to store tomatoes so they last longer

3 ways to store tomatoes so they last longer

Here’s how daddy issues affect men mentally and emotionally

Here’s how daddy issues affect men mentally and emotionally

How long can these 5 foods last in the freezer before they spoil?

How long can these 5 foods last in the freezer before they spoil?

7 Habits that could save you in emergency situations

7 Habits that could save you in emergency situations

5 hygiene mistakes that cause vaginal odour

5 hygiene mistakes that cause vaginal odour

The shocking reason why the 'World's Most Beautiful Vagina Contest' exists

The shocking reason why the 'World's Most Beautiful Vagina Contest' exists

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Veekee James

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Veekee James

5 mistakes to avoid when you want to hide your pimples

5 mistakes to avoid when you want to hide your pimples

TomTom’s Breathe Academy: Simplifying access for young music creatives

TomTom’s Breathe Academy: Simplifying access for young music creatives

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple in bed

Men, here are 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during sex

The benefits and downsides of marrying early [Facebook/blackrevolution]

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

Your G-spot is actually part of the whole structure of your clitoris, which extends three to five inches inside you along the vaginal canal

Ladies, here are 10 sex positions that'll hit your G-spot every single time

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?