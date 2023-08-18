ADVERTISEMENT
5 things your partner loves but would never ask for

Samiah Ogunlowo

Building a fulfilling relationship is an ongoing journey of discovery and growth.

Acts of service are important in keeping relationships [Palmfront]
Acts of service are important in keeping relationships [Palmfront]

While open communication is vital, there are certain things your partner might secretly adore but hesitate to ask for.

Here are five things they love but might never express.

Deep down, everyone craves affection and small acts of love. Whether it's holding hands, cuddling, or leaving a heartfelt note, these gestures create a strong emotional bond. Even if your partner doesn't verbalise it, rest assured that they cherish these intimate moments that strengthen your connection.

Quality time is important for couples [Tuko]
Quality time is important for couples [Tuko]

In your busy lives, carving out quality time for each other can be a challenge. Your partner might yearn for dedicated moments of undivided attention. Put away distractions, engage in meaningful conversations, and create memories that remind them of your unwavering love.

We all thrive on compliments and validation. Your partner might adore being appreciated for their efforts, appearance, or qualities. Even if they don't explicitly ask, offering genuine compliments boosts their self-esteem and reaffirms their significance in your life.

Couples should surprise each other every now and then [Bustle]
Couples should surprise each other every now and then [Bustle]

Surprises add an element of excitement to any relationship. Your partner might relish unexpected gestures, whether it's planning a surprise date night, cooking their favourite meal, or leaving a small gift. Thoughtfulness showcases your appreciation and dedication to making them happy.

Sharing fears, dreams, and vulnerabilities fosters emotional intimacy. Your partner might not overtly express their desire for deep conversations, but opening up about your feelings and encouraging them to do the same strengthens your emotional connection.

Couples need to be able to feel vulnerable in each other's company [Programming Insider]
Couples need to be able to feel vulnerable in each other's company [Programming Insider]

Building a fulfilling relationship is an ongoing journey of discovery and growth. While open communication is crucial, understanding your partner's unspoken desires adds an extra layer of intimacy.

From acts of affection to quality time, compliments, surprises, and emotional vulnerability, these five hidden desires reveal the depth of your partner's heart.

Embrace the beauty of unspoken gestures and watch your connection flourish, knowing that your efforts to fulfil their secret wishes will resonate deeply within their heart.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

