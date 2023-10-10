ADVERTISEMENT
5 character traits that make you an intimidating woman

Anna Ajayi

How to know if people are intimidated by you? Look no further.

An intimidating woman exudes confidence [Pinterest]

These qualities set her apart, making her a force to be reckoned with in a world where people normally would feel pressured to go along with what everyone else is doing.

Let's discuss some of these traits and the empowering qualities that make an intimidating woman who she is:

A lot of people prioritise others' opinions and act accordingly, but you, on the contrary, couldn’t care less. This trait can be very intimidating. While other people crave acceptance, you remain unfazed by whether someone likes or dislikes you. You're complete and self-assured, without external validation.

A confident woman is an intimidating woman. You’re willing to take risks, tackle challenges, and make decisions without hesitation. Your boldness allows you to speak your truth, unshaken by other's opinions. This confidence sets you apart from the crowd.

Intimidating women need no one to define their worth and or happiness. They are strong and independent, making decisions on their own terms. This trait can be intimidating for people who aren’t used to being around someone who is so secure in themselves.

Intimidating women are not afraid to speak their truth. If someone is rude or disrespectful, you don’t hesitate to call that person out and put them in their place.

Intimidating women tend to be confident and assertive, so people will always listen when they talk.

This is a sign of respect as they recognise that your ideas are quality and they want to understand your perspective. You don't need to be loud to make big opinions. Others simply listen to you as a confident and intelligent woman and this trait could come off as intimidating.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

