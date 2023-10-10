5 character traits that make you an intimidating woman

These qualities set her apart, making her a force to be reckoned with in a world where people normally would feel pressured to go along with what everyone else is doing.

Let's discuss some of these traits and the empowering qualities that make an intimidating woman who she is:

You don’t care what people think about you

A lot of people prioritise others' opinions and act accordingly, but you, on the contrary, couldn’t care less. This trait can be very intimidating. While other people crave acceptance, you remain unfazed by whether someone likes or dislikes you. You're complete and self-assured, without external validation.

You’re confident

A confident woman is an intimidating woman. You’re willing to take risks, tackle challenges, and make decisions without hesitation. Your boldness allows you to speak your truth, unshaken by other's opinions. This confidence sets you apart from the crowd.

You are strong and independent

Intimidating women need no one to define their worth and or happiness. They are strong and independent, making decisions on their own terms. This trait can be intimidating for people who aren’t used to being around someone who is so secure in themselves.

You don’t take disrespect from anyone

Intimidating women are not afraid to speak their truth. If someone is rude or disrespectful, you don’t hesitate to call that person out and put them in their place.

People listen when you speak

Intimidating women tend to be confident and assertive, so people will always listen when they talk.