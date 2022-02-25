Women Talk Sex: ‘Risked my life from Lagos to Benin for the D. Never Again’

The subject of this week’s #WomenTalkSexByPulse speaks on her most reckless actions in search of sexual pleasure. Not only did she leave her university in Lagos for Benin without her folks’ knowledge, she was also involved in a threesome experience that ‘nearly took her life.’ Read on.

_____________

What would you say your introduction to sex felt like?

It happened very early and it was very wild.

How so?

I was learning and reading about the craziest things from as long as I can remember. So I grew up with my two sisters and one of my cousins who grew up in our house. So we were four girls. Two of them were older than me and they somehow used to get many of these romance novels with a lot of sensual, steamy stories. It didn’t take long for me to start reading those and getting myself educated about sex from there.

Relatable. So how did that influence your early sex experiences?

Well, I started touching myself at 12 but I can’t say for sure whether the exposure to those books had anything to do with that. One time I heard my cousin talk about touching one’s ‘vagina’ with my big sister and I became intrigued. Of course, I’d later learn on my own that it was in fact, the clit, that was to be touched. I wasn’t supposed to be listening to that their conversation though. LOL. But they allowed me get away with a lot because I was a quiet child and rarely snitched. So that was my first sexual experience and basically it was my sibling and cousin that showed me the way.

When did you start doing things with a partner?

A female classmate and I kissed when I was 13. It was more like a joke but I guess we both liked it and started doing it a bit more regularly and more seriously. We stopped when she gave her life to Christ. It was after this that I had sex for the first time. Of course it was meh.

To be clear, sex with a man?

Yeah. A boy. I was like 14 or 15 or so. I’ve not been able to hook up with any woman ever since.

Lack of attempt or lack of opportunity?

A mix of both jere. Plus I’m relaxed about it. If it happens, cool. If not, that’s fine too. You get?

I feel you. Let’s fast forward a bit. What are things looking like for you sexually these days?

Focused on securing the bag oh. That’s my major goal.

LOL. Of course but money doesn’t cure konji

What if I just keep buying more and more toys? Problem solved o

Angle. Is that where you are these days?

I’d say yes and no. I have two partners that I see on and off but because we are all busy and the logistics of planning linkups don’t sometimes work well, let me just say my little army of toys get called to action fairly regularly.

Fair enough. And would you say you are satisfied with the state of things?

Like with my sex life?

Yeah. Rate it over 10

6.

Ahah. There seems to be a lot of satisfaction waiting to be gotten

You can say that again

So… what are your plans on getting it?

I’m getting it. It’s just not enough. But I think I’ve learnt to be cool with that. At some point, you reach a phase where you just have to chase the bag aggressively and proper knacks is usually an opportunity cost of that.

Oh. Really?

For me, it is. But we’ll get back up soon sha. Once we get this money up as we should, we’ll be out here riding thes D’s with reckless abandon. But till then, we’ll take what we can get.

Osheey. Philosopher.

LOL. No be beans.

Speaking of. What is the most reckless sexual thing you’ve done?

Traveled from school in Lagos to Benin for the D. It’s something I will never forget sha. Went there with my money and back. Spent my money all through the weekend with that guy. Only good thing was how great the D was. Was swinging between sanity and insanity all weekend. That was how demonically good that penis was.

LMAO. Fam

It was a properly satisfying weekend. Even my body knew something hit it. So I usually don’t insult myself too much when I look back at that trip now. The ROI was worth it.

Hehehe. Risk Naija roads for the D

I wouldn’t do it again sha but that one I did, it was lit AF. LMAO. There was also that time I tried a threesome with my partner and another guy and nearly died. Bad bitch in the mud.

I -

See. I thought I could take it. You know, ‘mama didn’t raise no punk’ and other similar stories… but in the end, it was too much for me abeg. I chested it and rode it out that time oh, but I was screaming and dying inside.

Oh God

LMAO. See ehn, I’m not sure I’m doing again, abeg. Maybe 2 females to one male sha. But even that would need a lot of convincing.

LMAO. You’ve seen things

Nah. Just a few near-death experiences for the D. Nothing too serious

DKM please. Why do you think the threesome was awful for you though?

Not like it was awful, awful – although the other guy was a little too rough sometimes and I had to constantly ask him to tone down the aggression – it was just… a bit too much. They seemed to just be going on and on tirelessly. It was a long night. I won’t lie. Shebi they say Naija men don’t last too much and can’t go more than one round?

I don’t know about that one oh

The point is; those nig—s chose the wrong day and person to prove a point with. LMAO. See, I congratulate myself for coming out alive.

________________