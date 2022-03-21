Will you take back a cheating woman or leave her? 5 men weigh in on this

Femi said;

"I have taken back a cheating partner before and I regretted it. She was cheating on me with my friends or at least people I thought were my friends and some random people. I was too busy to notice that she was cheating on me but when she told me, I hoped it'll stop but it didn’t."

Dare

Dare said he would take back a cheating partner if it wasn’t an affair and "it depends on how much I love her. I almost cheated before but the lady I wanted to cheat with was a good friend and she didn’t let it happen. We were just fooling around in my room and the sexual tension just happened, if we had had sex that day, I would like my girl to hear me out and I will hear her out too if she cheats.”

Samuel

"We weren’t dating but she knew I loved her, and I was committed to her. The energy just felt off and we stopped talking for a while. When we got back together, I asked her if she cheated on me with someone else when we still had our thing going and she said she did. I liked her so much I didn’t care. I already felt she was cheating and then again why should I even be mad? We weren’t dating."

Joshua

"If you cheat the relationship is damaged for me, I will probably never see you the same way. But if the sex is good and it lingers then we might still talk. If I like her personality, then we can still have something sexual going."

Dotun

"No, I will not take a cheating partner back." Then he pauses and says “Depends on who. There’s someone I love so much I can forgive her if it was just a one-time thing.”

Annie Idibia on her new Netflix show, 'Young, African and Famous' talked about taking back her husband despite him cheating on her. Her case is the inverse, since she is a women, but it is still relevant.

Annie trended for hours. Nigerians in their typical fashion went online to talk her down and essentially pitied her for staying with her husband, 2face 'Innocent' Idibia. Some even felt she should have left him long ago as if it were all that simple.

Cheating has many mental ramifications on our partners. It withers your partner’s self-esteem and makes them look like willing captives, but does it always mean people will leave those who cheat on them?

Many people have taken cheated, and more people have taken by their cheating partner proving cheating is not the deal-breaker we think it is. There are a lot of nuances. Are they sorry? or willing to work on the relationship? If you love them so much, it's easy to accept them again.

The truth is cheating is always a choice and so is forgiveness.