RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Why women agree to be side chicks

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Here are five reasons why some women are cool with being side chicks - explained by other women.

Side Chicks: Why women agree to be second choice girlfriends
Side Chicks: Why women agree to be second choice girlfriends

It’s quite ironical that there are women who willingly agree to be side chicks.

Recommended articles

With the rate at which women cry foul when they’re cheated on and how society condemns cheating men, one expects that women would value exclusivity beyond compromise but that’s apparently not the case.

For some reason, some babes have no qualms with being side chicks and would gladly be your available second choice despite a knowledge of your real babe.

According to women, here are five reasons why this happens:

According to Bloom, a millennial who just concluded NYSC, women agree to side chicks roles because of the emotional convenience that often comes with the it.

Not much is expected of you. Your ‘boyfriend’ spends most of his time with the main chick, alleviating some of the ‘pressure’ that would have automatically been on you.

Chinaza says “it is a matter of attention.”

If a guy treats a girl right and somehow satisfies every of her emotional and other demands, I don’t think she’s going to be bothered that there’s someone else, especially if she has had bad, toxic relationships in the past, she says.

ALSO READ: Why I'm cool with my boyfriend having a side chick

Financial benefits is all that counts to some women. If a guy has deep pockets, they won’t mind being his side chick. So far bills are being paid, no problem.

According to Ashley Moore, a relationship columnist at Humans Mag, “Another reward is the sexual pleasure. Let’s be honest; a man is not going to supply a side-chick with anything unless there is some type of intercourse involved.”

And if the man somehow offers nothing but bomb sex, it becomes all too easy for the woman to consent to being the second choice.

ALSO READ: How Nigerian grooms invite side chicks to their wedding

Sometimes women get deceived into these relationships, only to then find out along the line that there’s actually someone else.

At that point however, they’d gone so far that going back and being left with no one is no longer a palatable option.

So they keep on holding on to the promise that soon enough, the guy would become fed up of the main chick and dump her.

Sadly, this hardly ever happens.

Angela Valdez of “Power” should have a thing or two to say about this.

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

Girlfriend has "spiritually passworded" my penis; it erects only when I’m with her – Man cries

Moesha Boduong saved from suicide, confesses to doing drugs as she preaches (WATCH)

‘Michy put off CCTV cameras and slept with a guy in Shatta Wale’s house’ - Magdalene Love alleges (VIDEO)

Moesha Boduong’s pastor breaks his silence after Ayisha Modi threatened to expose him

Here's how much it cost to have buttocks enlargement, according to famed Doctor Obeng

10 elegant, incredible photos from Naa Dromo’s traditional wedding

Nigerians are angry with popular American sports pundit Stephen A. Smith for disrespecting their basketball team

“When he proposed to me, it was unique” – Woman has been carrying husband for 60 years