ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

Temi Iwalaiye

You always wanted to have a baby, and now you have one, but you dislike your spouse.

Childbirth can have an immense strain on a marriage [Shuttershock]
Childbirth can have an immense strain on a marriage [Shuttershock]

Recommended articles

Studies indicate that during their first year of childbirth, new parents often experience unpleasant thoughts about their partners.

Apart from exhaustion and lack of sleep, why does this happen?

ADVERTISEMENT

Studies have shown that mothers provide more child care than fathers do, whether or not they are working mothers.

Mothers tend to face higher levels of marital dissatisfaction after having children due to additional responsibilities such as caring for the children, working and carrying out household chores. This leads them to perceive their marriages as one-sided and unfair.

Another reason for marital dissatisfaction might be the lack of sex and intimacy. After childbirth, the sexual life of a married couple usually hits the roof.

Though women can have sex six weeks after childbirth, they may not be ready for penetrative sex for up to a year. It takes time to adjust to a new body, routine, and baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women who just gave birth and are still breastfeeding need time to heal. They also experience vaginal dryness due to low estrogen levels.

Couples need to reconnect with themselves after having a baby [News24]
Couples need to reconnect with themselves after having a baby [News24] Pulse Nigeria

Some mothers manage their spouses' interactions with their kids because they believe they are better parents; this can cause resentment in their husbands. This practice is known as "maternal gatekeeping" by sociologists.

For childcare responsibilities to be evenly distributed, mothers need to allow fathers to handle tasks their way, even if it differs from their approach, as long as the child's safety is not compromised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parental responsibilities and child care should be divided in a way that seems fair, not equal.

For instance, if one partner works longer than the other, they will likely spend fewer hours on tasks relating to the home and children. However, it is more important than household chores and parental responsibilities to be split between the two of them, no matter who works more. For example, the person who bathes the baby shouldn't be the same person who makes breakfast.

ADVERTISEMENT

While penetrative sex is important, there are many other ways to be intimate with your partner if they aren't ready for sex after childbirth. Kissing, cuddling, holding hands, hugging, touching, fondling, and sucking are ways to establish intimacy. What are your partner's erogenous zones or sexual needs? Plus, are you listening to your partner's non-sexual needs? Do whatever it takes to keep the sexual spark burning.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

For women: How to maintain beauty when you are broke

For women: How to maintain beauty when you are broke

7 ways to safely introduce your child to social media

7 ways to safely introduce your child to social media

Hilda Baci finally collects her Guinness World Records certificate

Hilda Baci finally collects her Guinness World Records certificate

A Fusion of Legends: Wande Coal rocks the stage at 'Trace Live' powered by Legend

A Fusion of Legends: Wande Coal rocks the stage at 'Trace Live' powered by Legend

Bay Ice Redefines Luxury: Discover the allure of the Spacecraft Collection

Bay Ice Redefines Luxury: Discover the allure of the Spacecraft Collection

5 Nigerians tell us about their heartbreak due to AS genotype

5 Nigerians tell us about their heartbreak due to AS genotype

3 ways to prevent your dyed hair from breaking

3 ways to prevent your dyed hair from breaking

Why heart attacks are more common on Mondays

Why heart attacks are more common on Mondays

3 reasons you need a scalp massager

3 reasons you need a scalp massager

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Nancy Isime

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Nancy Isime

Golden Penny Pasta unveils more Reason to Love Campaign with good food & good time in Abuja, Lagos, PH, Ibadan

Golden Penny Pasta unveils more Reason to Love Campaign with good food & good time in Abuja, Lagos, PH, Ibadan

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian father shows you how he cares instead of simply saying ‘I love you’ [Informationng]

9 things Nigerian fathers do instead of saying 'I love you'

A good dad is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.[Credit: Getty Images]

10 unique Father's Day gifts for your dad

Losing a parent changes you forever (Love Economy)

3 people tell us how their lives changed after losing their fathers

Happy Father's Day from us at Pulse

3 people share the exact moment they knew their Nigerian fathers loved them