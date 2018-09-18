Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Why men are intimidated by rich & successful women

Relationships Why do men feel intimidated by successful women?

The problematic reasons why many guys rarely go for rich and well-to-do women.

  • Published:
Why are men scared of successful, independent women like these? play

Why are men scared of successful, independent women like these?

(Think Pynk)

It’s becoming quite recurrent to hear single and unmarried men talk about how they’d love to be with women who aren’t all dependent on them… women who have their own thing going for them.

It’d appear that guys want to fall in love sensibly these days; they want to fall in love with women who are capable of pitching in with everything - especially financially.

So if almost every guy say they want women who aren’t dependent, why then are they scared to make moves on independent, successful, upward-mobile women?

Guys, you don't need to feel bad for not wanting to date a girl becuase she's broke. play

Guys, you don't need to feel bad for not wanting to date a girl becuase she's broke.

(WEM)

 

There are still men intimidated by women who have great stuff going for them, and these are some reasons why this happens:

1. Inadequacy

There’s an undue sense of falling short in men when they are not richer or  more successful than women. Several men can’t deal with being less successful than the women they’ll be with. It’s not right but it’s what happens.

2. Ego

For some, it is an ego thing.

To be not as rich or not as successful as the woman they’d date or be in a relationship with is unimaginable for them.

What if she is playing me again play Some guys just can't stand being less successful than their women (Wizimatic)

 

 

Isn’t that some myopic way of viewing life and relationships?

ALSO READ: Behaviours guys are not allowed to have in healthy relationships

3. Society

The pattern of relationships and marriages in the society for such a long time has seen men more successful and being depended on by women and their children.

So while men might be clamouring for independent women, there are still some who [wrongly] can’t wrap their heads around having a woman who does not depend on them for anything.

4. Perceived disrespect

There’s a belief that independent and successful women have tendencies to be disrespectful.

Some guys would argue that being dependent  for most of their needs is one big reason why women respect  their partners.

play Guys also feel the chances of a woman being disrespectful is increased if she is successful and have nor reason to be dependent on them. (Shutterstock)

 

So when the women can meet those needs without any assistance from men, they get out of control, become disrespectful and not as submissive as they should be.

Of course, this is another defective view to have. Not all independent women are disrespectful of their spouses and disrespect is an ailment that also affects broke, dependent women.

Overall, more guys need to know that women, too, want to be successful, get ahead in life and at the same time find true love and build happy families just like men.

This drive for success and career greatness is not something that should be used against them. If anything, it is something that should even make them more desirable especially for long-term relationships and marriages, so far they know how to find that healthy balance between that and family.

If you are a man and you do not know this, you still have a lot to learn.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 10 sweet things every girlfriend would love to hearbullet
2 Kemi Lala Akindoju Actress, Chef Fregz will tie the knot soon; release...bullet
3 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet

Related Articles

Love Problems Why you need to block that ex immediately after a breakup
Relationship Talk With Bukky I miss my ex so much, what can I do to forget him?
Pulse Weddings Peter, Yomola's white wedding ceremony in pictures
Love & Dating Why do men ever leave good women?
Weddings Fantastic reasons why a lowkey engagement is so cool!
Relationship Talk With Bukky We've been on break for 4 months; am I still in a relationship?
Lala Akindoju Here are the best photos from actress, Chef Fregs' surprise engagement party!
Relationship Issues Why married men cheat in 2018
Kemi Lala Akindoju Actress, Chef Fregz will tie the knot soon; release pre-wedding pictures!
Relationships If you want to be celibate, don't date these guys

Relationships & Weddings

Let her stay blocked.
Love Problems Why you need to block that ex immediately after a breakup
You can find love in your bedroom. It's possible.
McShayn's Love Thread How to get a loving relationship just by being at home
Have you ever imagined that you could actually be the biggest problem in your oen relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky I miss my ex so much, what can I do to forget him?
Yomola unveils his bride, Yomola, at their nuptials in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA in September 2018.
Pulse Weddings Peter, Yomola's white wedding ceremony in pictures