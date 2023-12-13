ADVERTISEMENT
These are the 4 main reasons separate household marriages are becoming a trend

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In recent times, a distinctive trend has been emerging in the realm of marriage – the rise of separate household marriages.

'Living apart together'
'Living apart together'

While the concept may raise eyebrows for some, it is gaining traction among couples for a variety of reasons.

While the traditional notion of couples moving in together is still prevalent, a notable number of partners are opting for separate households.

This article explores four compelling reasons this unconventional approach is gaining popularity.

Avoiding the hassle of dealing with each other's:

One of the primary motivators behind the separate household marriage trend is the desire to maintain a sense of independence.

Couples choosing this path find solace in the freedom of not having to constantly deal with each other's habits.

From personal space preferences to daily routines, the ability to retain individual lifestyles can be a driving force in the decision to maintain separate households.

Cherishing the art of missing each other:

In a world where constant togetherness has become the norm, the idea of missing one's partner might not seem like a good thing. However, supporters of separate household marriages argue that the physical distance can enhance the emotional connection.

Being apart allows couples to appreciate the value of their time together, fostering a deeper sense of longing and appreciation for each other's presence.

Significantly reducing arguments:

Living together can sometimes magnify small disagreements, leading to escalated arguments. Separate household marriages have been shown to significantly reduce the frequency and intensity of conflicts between partners.

The ability to retreat to one's own space allows individuals to cool off and reflect, minimizing the likelihood of disputes spiraling out of control.

Preventing boredom in the relationship:

Maintaining separate households can contribute to the longevity and excitement of a relationship. Spending time apart allows each partner to pursue individual interests, cultivate personal growth, and bring new experiences to the relationship.

The absence of monotony and the ability to bring fresh perspectives into the partnership can prevent the onset of boredom, contributing to a more dynamic and fulfilling connection.

While separate household marriages may not conform to societal expectations, the growing popularity of this trend suggests that couples are redefining the traditional norms of matrimony.

As the dynamics of relationships continue to evolve, so too does the understanding of what constitutes a successful and fulfilling marriage.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

