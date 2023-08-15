ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Why do women bill men they've just met?

Temi Iwalaiye

You just met a beautiful woman, but now you are stuck with paying all her bills. Why?

Why do women bill men they just met? [njdjlive]
Why do women bill men they just met? [njdjlive]

Recommended articles

There was a thread on X (formerly called Twitter) where men shared their experiences, and one that stuck with me was a lady asking a man to buy her a bag after the young man told her his father had just died.

The most popular tactic is when you ask some Nigerian women how they are, and they say, "I’m not fine." When asked why, they would start to list all their woes and directly or inadvertently ask for money.

Another tactic is when they post online, "Craving shawarma or ice cream" or "I wish someone would take me out."

ADVERTISEMENT

Some women even demand that a man buy the gown they would wear on a date and pay for their transportation and nails before they go on a date. It’s sweet and romantic if it happens naturally, but demanding it is wild and unacceptable.

Why do they do this?

Some of these women want a lifestyle they can’t afford. They want wigs they can’t afford, trips around the world, clothes, shoes, and bags, all of which are beyond their paycheck because, well, they deserve it for being pretty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many men are usually crazed and spirited in their desire for intercourse; they can do anything. So it becomes a transaction: "To get me to have sex with you, here’s a list of the things you have to do."

While sharing is part of love, it's not everything [istockphoto]
While sharing is part of love, it's not everything [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria

Some people either grew up poor or grew up with a poverty mentality; that deep sense of not having enough money makes them seek money from others even if they don’t need it. To them, a man cannot love them if he doesn’t spend a lot of money on them.

Though giving is part of love, it is not everything, especially when you are making outrageous demands. If you really loved someone, you would build a relationship with them and not squander their money.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a woman grew up with a father who wasn’t a provider, she might seek that role out in a lover. If her father gave her everything she needed, she might expect a man to do the same.

This theory comes from a psychoanalytic theory developed by Sigmund Freud, called Electra complex.

Based on psychoanalytic theory, the Electra complex suggests that a woman's early experiences and unaddressed feelings towards her father and mother can have a profound impact on her romantic relationships.

Women may subconsciously seek partners who resemble their fathers or possess qualities they admire. Unresolved feelings from the Electra complex may also influence a woman's self-concept and self-esteem, affecting her ability to establish healthy relationships based on mutual respect and understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The patriarchal system, where men are at the top of the pyramid and demand absolute respect and loyalty, breeds a sense of entitlement in women as they seek men to provide for and protect them. At the back of women’s minds, men exist to provide for and protect them. It's so funny that the system meant to bring men respect also puts them under immense pressure to prove their worth that way.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 best breakup messages to end a relationship easily

5 best breakup messages to end a relationship easily

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

5 foreplay tips that will drive men wild

5 foreplay tips that will drive men wild

7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea)

7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea)

15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

7 countries with the best roads in the world, while these 7 have the worst

7 countries with the best roads in the world, while these 7 have the worst

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

21 Sexual fetishes and kinks you've never heard of before

21 Sexual fetishes and kinks you've never heard of before

I hate fufu for 3 reasons and we should all ban it

I hate fufu for 3 reasons and we should all ban it

Why do women bill men they've just met?

Why do women bill men they've just met?

Glenfiddich Mavericks, M.I, Mr Eazi, RMD go on cultural and whisky expedition to Scotland

Glenfiddich Mavericks, M.I, Mr Eazi, RMD go on cultural and whisky expedition to Scotland

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cutest Nigerian celebrity couples [Instagram]

Top 5 Nigerian celebrity couples with the most enviable relationships

Love is sweeter when it’s true [Popsugar]

7 signs that prove you've finally found your true love

Man cheating on his partner

You should never cheat on your partner; Here is why

signs of a bad relationship

Signs that prove you were not the problem in your past relationship