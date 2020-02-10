It's totally normal that baby only wants mom not dad

First off, it's important to know that for newborns, it's normal for them to prefer their mom over their dad, this is because aside from spending 9 months inside their mother's tummy, newborns look to their mothers for their care and nutrition.

Why do most babies prefer their moms over their dads?

Babies also tend to switch from one parent to another, since they're at the age where their brains are still developing, and they are still getting to know the world as well as the people around them.

That's why dads also need to spend time with their kids, so that their babies will become familiar with how they look, how they smell, and they'll slowly become more comfortable in their father's presence.

What can dad do to be closer to their newborn?

Why do most babies prefer their moms over their dads?

Some dads might feel bad or jealous that their child prefers to be with their mom rather than their dad. But it's important to know that it's not a competition between the parents. Both of you are equally loved by your child, it's just that dads need to make an extra effort to let their child be more comfortable around them.

For dads who want to get closer to their child, they should try to spend more quality time with your child, and make it a point to bond with them everyday. It also helps if they can handle the responsibility of putting their child to sleep, so that not only will their child be comfortable around them, their wife will also have time to rest after a long day of taking care of their newborn.

Why do most babies prefer their moms over their dads?

Letting the child get used to their father taking care of them will help build an emotional connection, and will enable the child to understand that their dad is also someone who they can depend on, and someone who will keep them safe.

Familiarity is important for kids, especially at such a young age, since the bonds that they build while they're young will last until the rest of their lives. So in order to build a loving relationship with their child, it's always best to start early.

Source: newparent.com, parenting.com

READ: Practical Ways For Dads To Bond With Their Babies

Republished with permission from theAsianparent Phillipines

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com