ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Why do bad boys like good girls?

Temi Iwalaiye

We know the popular saying is that good girls like bad boys, but do you know the inverse is equally true? Bad boys like good girls.

Why do bad boys like good girls? {Famousnollywood}
Why do bad boys like good girls? {Famousnollywood}

Picture this…a bad boy also known as a fuck boy - one whose sole intention is sex and who sleeps around with many women. The person he is seeking out is a good girl, basically, someone who doesn’t sleep around and who is looking for a committed relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It all begins with the opposite attraction: why can’t a bad boy be with a bad girl or a baddie? Sometimes, being with a bad girl will be like holding a mirror to himself, and he might not want to face the kind of person that will be reflected.

What kind of person is a bad boy? He is someone who uses his charms, charisma, sometimes money and good looks to pull women to himself. He enjoys the attention and attraction, but once it’s time to commit to a deeper relationship, he is usually nowhere to be found.

Players recognize players and meeting a woman who just wants to use him for her own selfish reasons might not be appealing to him. It might throw him off his game and make him detest that which he might become if he falls for her.

Then another reason is that innocence is attractive, no matter how we try to make it seem like the world is an exposed and liberal place, there is a quiet sexiness in things that are not readily available, novel and mysterious. The novelty of a good girl might spur a chase.

A man can pursue a woman for years just to have sex with her. The idea of sleeping with a woman can be so consuming, he becomes relentless in the pursuit. Love and lust are really similar to each other, but lust burns more and dies quicker and can foster a hotter chase because he has nothing to lose and much more to gain by chasing a good girl.

Bad girls like good girls because they are bad people, they don’t care about the damage their actions might cause, and they are ready to ghost her in an instant and move on with their lives after sex.

Such behaviour shows that he is lacking in emotional maturity, and he is emotionally stunted, it is on the good girl to recognize his antics and ghost him or insulate her heart and just have fun without expectations.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

Why do bad boys like good girls?

Why do bad boys like good girls?

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

Using saliva as lubricant during sex is ruining your health - medical experts

Using saliva as lubricant during sex is ruining your health - medical experts

How to prep your skin for a flawless makeup

How to prep your skin for a flawless makeup

5 types of people during this current naira scarcity

5 types of people during this current naira scarcity

5 things men do after sex that women love

5 things men do after sex that women love

TECNO launches #TheXtraOrdinaryMe challenge on social media

TECNO launches #TheXtraOrdinaryMe challenge on social media

5 types of people you will meet at the ATM these days

5 types of people you will meet at the ATM these days

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period [Credit: DAN]

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated [Credit - Vroom]

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

Court wedding saves you the luxury of hosting lots of people on your big [Love Weddings NG]

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

10 signs your mother-in-law is jealous of you and how to deal with her

10 signs your mother-in-law is jealous of you and how to deal with her